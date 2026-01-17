The 1950s Crab Dish Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Every country's got a dish that's uniquely its own. Italy's got pizza, the U.K. treats fish and chips like a religion, and over in Singapore, it's chili crab — a dish that dates all the way back to the 1950s. Given Singapore's spot on Anthony Bourdain's list of top food cities, skipping this longtime local favorite would be a serious foodie faux pas.

At the heart of this dish are mud crabs, with Singapore remaining one of the world's most significant hubs for the species. The crabs are stir-fried in a rich, spicy tomato-chili sauce and traditionally served with fried or steamed mantou (Chinese-style buns) for dipping. Served whole, shell and all, this dish invites you to dig in with your hands — just make sure to skip white clothing and have plenty of wet wipes on standby!

Locally, the dish is considered nothing short of iconic, but how exactly did it become a favorite in a city filled to the brim with good eats? Chili crab is largely credited to couple Choon Ngee and Cher Yam Tian. Tian developed the dish for her husband, who wanted a spicier twist on steamed crab. Combining chili and tomato, the duo quickly realized that they had whipped up something special and began selling it from a pushcart. Like many beloved Singapore street foods, chili crab soon became a sensation and eventually entered the high-end dining scene. At the now-closed Dragon Phoenix Restaurant, legendary chef Hooi Kok Wah created the modern version, featuring additions like sambal and eggs to add more depth and complexity to its flavor profile.