Anthony Bourdain's Top-Ranked Food Cities Weren't In America Or Europe

Across award-winning shows like "No Reservations", "Parts Unknown," and "The Layover," Anthony Bourdain stepped foot into dozens of countries. Over hundreds of episodes, the chef showcased not only the globe's most invigorating destinations, but weaved together remarkable stories of humanity. Encompassing such a wide breadth of places, fans understandably wondered which cities appealed to him the most — especially when it comes to their gastronomic offerings.

And in a 2011 National Geographic interview, he revealed his tip-top selections as the three Asian megacities of Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore, as well as the mid-sized Basque city of San Sebastian, Spain. He noted a fondness for the diversity of foods on offer, all navigable within a compact area. So if you find yourself in one of these cities, you'll certainly be amazed with the dining.

Not to mention, each one intrigues in a distinct style. Whether it's Singapore's multicultural vibrancy, Hong Kong's ever evolving nature, Tokyo's multi-layered density or San Sebastian's wondrous consistency, Bourdain had special reasons for loving each place. Yes — there were some foods Bourdain hated with a passion — but certainly not found in these corners of the globe.