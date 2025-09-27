Anthony Bourdain's Top-Ranked Food Cities Weren't In America Or Europe
Across award-winning shows like "No Reservations", "Parts Unknown," and "The Layover," Anthony Bourdain stepped foot into dozens of countries. Over hundreds of episodes, the chef showcased not only the globe's most invigorating destinations, but weaved together remarkable stories of humanity. Encompassing such a wide breadth of places, fans understandably wondered which cities appealed to him the most — especially when it comes to their gastronomic offerings.
And in a 2011 National Geographic interview, he revealed his tip-top selections as the three Asian megacities of Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore, as well as the mid-sized Basque city of San Sebastian, Spain. He noted a fondness for the diversity of foods on offer, all navigable within a compact area. So if you find yourself in one of these cities, you'll certainly be amazed with the dining.
Not to mention, each one intrigues in a distinct style. Whether it's Singapore's multicultural vibrancy, Hong Kong's ever evolving nature, Tokyo's multi-layered density or San Sebastian's wondrous consistency, Bourdain had special reasons for loving each place. Yes — there were some foods Bourdain hated with a passion — but certainly not found in these corners of the globe.
Explore the world's top food scenes in Bourdain's favorite cities
In Japan's capital city, you'll find abundant restaurants with remarkable specialization. From exceptional cocktail bars to soba-centric eateries, hole-in-the-wall izakayas, and skewer focused yakitori restaurants, the options never end. So whether you settle on a bowl of ramen or a sit down omakase, the city's perfectionist approach consistently intrigues. Meanwhile, cosmopolitan Hong Kong delights in its own style. Most famously, there's Cantonese dim sum brunch, featuring steamed baskets stacked with dumplings, bao, and more. And classics like wonton soup, braised brisket, char siu and pineapple buns dependably delight. Yet it's the city's unique culinary crossover really cements top foodie status. Whether you're after South Asian, British, or French flavors, you'll find them all here.
Singapore also offers a whirlwind of worldwide culinary connections, but in a style of its own. Here, Bourdain expressed a special fondness for Hawker centers — clustered food stalls serving mainly Chinese, Malay and Indian foods. From iconic Singapore lunches like char kway teow to nasi lemak and flavorful chili crab, the offerings amaze. And come dinnertime, Singapore also delivers impressive formal dining. Last but not least, there's San Sebastian, Spain. The sole inclusion in Europe, Bourdain adored the city. Here, you can find the most Michelin stars per capita, available in a multitude of coursed sit-down experiences, Yet especially captivating are pintxos — elaborate tapas served at bars in the old town. Waltz from one spot to the next, and the allure's immediate.