Here's The Total Number Of Aldi Stores In America In 2025

Aldi claims the title of America's fastest-growing grocer, drawing shoppers with its focus on quality products at low prices. It also offers an alternative to low-cost warehouse retailers like Costco and Sam's Club for people who don't want to pay a membership fee or don't have the need or storage space for bulk-sized products. The third largest of any grocery chain in the country, there are 2,567 Aldis across the U.S. as of August 19, 2025, coming in ahead of competitors like Publix and Kroger (per ScrapeHero).

Florida has the most Aldis with 273 stores, representing 11% of all locations in the country, and Illinois, home to the company's U.S. headquarters in Batavia, is second with 215. Also in Illinois, Chicago has 32 Aldis, the most of any American city and more than double Philadelphia's 15 in second place. Despite those attention-grabbing numbers, the chain has plenty of room to grow, as 11 states don't have a single Aldi.

The company's U.S. presence began when the discount chain (whose name comes from its German origins) opened its first American store in 1976 in Iowa City. Although that location closed one year later, Aldi continued to expand in Midwestern states. Fast-forward five decades, and Aldi is planning to open a total of more than 225 new U.S. stores in 2025, a number of which will be done by converting some Winn-Dixie and Harvey's Supermarkets, setting a one-year record for the company. That breakneck pace is part of its goal to have nearly 3,200 American Aldis by 2028.