The Old-School Appetizer That Was Common At Tiki Bars In The '50s

Perhaps one of the most iconic retro appetizers to emerge from mid-century America's fascination with all things Polynesian was rumaki. Traditionally, this delicious hors d'oeuvre was made from chicken livers and water chestnuts wrapped in bacon, then marinated in a sweet-savory soy and ginger sauce. Often served bite-sized and on a skewer, this dish embodies tiki-cuisine: bold, Asian-American fusion with dramatic presentation.

Rumaki's origins can be traced back to America's first tiki bar, Don The Beachcomber, in the 1940s, but many credit its widespread popularity to Trader Vic's. Founded by Victor Bergeron in the 1930s, the chain featured an eclectic mix of kitschy tropical décor, pan-Asian cuisine, and bright, tropical cocktails, and was one of the most influential pioneers of Polynesian-themed dining in the United States. Trader Vic's is also often credited with the creation of the mai tai, which remains one of the most iconic (and tasty) cocktails of that era.

While rumaki is closely associated with Trader Vic's, its popularity spread far beyond the chain, which is how it made our list of old-school appetizers popular in the 1950s. The dish evokes nostalgia for grandmas making it back in the '60s and '70s, and while it's much less common today, you can still find it being served at select local spots. Although Trader Vic's still exists today — with its strongest presence in the Middle East — online sleuthing of its Dubai menu turned up no mention of rumaki. This suggests that, like most other aspects of tiki culture, the dish has unfortunately been left behind in the '50s.