This Retro Diner Chain Is Straight Out Of The 1950s

Many 1950s food trends entice modern consumers with not only the dishes themselves, but a style of dining, too. From TV dinners to weekday grill nights, many all-American phenomena emerged during this era — with another aesthetic advent being the steel-clad diner. This type of restaurant had already existed for decades, but a booming economy rebranded the eatery into a sleeker, more family-friendly environment. It's a vibe that still enthralls — as showcased in chains like Penny's Diner.

Found in 15 states nationwide, you can step into shiny yet cozy environs that harken back to the mid-20th century. Expect checkerboard floors, quintessential diner bar stools, and a memorabilia-clad interior, all housed in a sleek steel building. Locations operate 24/7 and serve up American classics ranging from chili cheese fries to meatloaf or a classic patty melt — accompanied with tasty shakes, too. Best of all, the breakfast, mains, burgers, and sandwich sections of the menu are always available, no matter the time.

Penny's Diners are mostly located in small towns along travel routes — think locations like Yuma, Arizona on Interstate 8, or Dexter, Missouri off U.S. Route 60. If you see one, make sure to swing by for a memorable road trip stop.