This Retro Diner Chain Is Straight Out Of The 1950s
Many 1950s food trends entice modern consumers with not only the dishes themselves, but a style of dining, too. From TV dinners to weekday grill nights, many all-American phenomena emerged during this era — with another aesthetic advent being the steel-clad diner. This type of restaurant had already existed for decades, but a booming economy rebranded the eatery into a sleeker, more family-friendly environment. It's a vibe that still enthralls — as showcased in chains like Penny's Diner.
Found in 15 states nationwide, you can step into shiny yet cozy environs that harken back to the mid-20th century. Expect checkerboard floors, quintessential diner bar stools, and a memorabilia-clad interior, all housed in a sleek steel building. Locations operate 24/7 and serve up American classics ranging from chili cheese fries to meatloaf or a classic patty melt — accompanied with tasty shakes, too. Best of all, the breakfast, mains, burgers, and sandwich sections of the menu are always available, no matter the time.
Penny's Diners are mostly located in small towns along travel routes — think locations like Yuma, Arizona on Interstate 8, or Dexter, Missouri off U.S. Route 60. If you see one, make sure to swing by for a memorable road trip stop.
Enjoy true diner staples amid Penny's period-perfect '50s decor
Penny's Diner locations craft quite a convincing 1950s atmosphere, even making Reddit roundups for memorable retro-themed businesses. Yet surprisingly, the chain only opened in 1994. Ownership established such patina by dedicating resources to the chain's transportive elements — whether mini jukeboxes and mid-century ads inside locations or sleek steel building design, as well as an outlet in a converted train car. Such period-specific cultural dedication is further complemented by Penny's Diner memorabilia, with locations selling unique T-shirts, branded antique toy cars, mugs, and more.
Online, reviewers generally enjoy the food and atmosphere. "It's a must to stop by here," one customer wrote on Google Reviews. "The place is overall inviting and the food is the kind of food you want after a long drive." And if you're unsure what to order, go for the chicken fried steak — Penny's Diner ownership lists the dish as a specialty. "Their chicken fried steak plate is huge and one of my favorite entrees," a Yelp user at the Belen, New Mexico location enthused. So whether you swing by to try a 1950s throwback sandwich like the Reuben, or just to grab a coffee and a plate of eggs, you can expect warm service, dependable food, and a throwback vibe from Penny's Diner.