There are plenty of different types of salad dressings out there. You've got classic vinaigrettes, which are an emulsion of oil and vinegar. Then there's rich, creamy dressings like ranch or Thousand Island. Using these two foundations, chefs can start to get experimental with additional ingredients — such as anchovies in a Caesar dressing or a medley of herbs for a green goddess. One more unconventional addition is beer, an ingredient that Australia's beloved celebrity chef, Curtis Stone, swears by.

While beer isn't a typical salad dressing ingredient, there is a logical reason Stone's choice works so well. Unlike lager, ale undergoes a warm fermentation process using top-fermenting yeast; this produces a fruit-forward, complex flavor profile that complements many salad ingredients. Stone specifically favors sour ales for their tartness, which functions much like vinegar to brighten the overall profile of a dressing.

Rye ale also stands out thanks to its unique mash bill, which imparts an earthy, peppery flavor that adds further complexity. When a rye ale is brewed with a tart character, it becomes an excellent match for salads featuring bitter greens — such as frisée in a classic Lyonnaise salad. Conversely, it can also be used to balance sweeter salads that incorporate ingredients such as honey or fruit.