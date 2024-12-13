The Exact Difference Between Stout And Porter Beer

Porter beer originated in 18th century London, where English dockworkers often spent long, back-breaking shifts loading and unloading cargo from ships for minimal pay. To fortify themselves with the calories they needed to get through their day, they drank beer, lots of it. Eventually, one popular style of beer took on the name that dockworkers were known by: porters. Back in the 1700s, stout beer was simply a stronger version of porter, and it was originally called a "stout" porter.

At the most basic level, the difference between porter and stout is infinitely simple. Porter is made from malted barley; stout uses roasted but unmalted barley. Malted barley is so named because it undergoes a specific process of steeping (soaking the barley in water), germinating (converting the barley's starch to sugars), and kilning (heating the grain). This series of steps defines the taste, smell, and color of the beer. Unmalted barley is essentially the "raw" grain, which is then roasted. Of course, in today's market, the definition of these styles is far more fluid, but porters and stouts still have distinguishing characteristics that will help you recognize your tipple.