Here's Where 7-Eleven Sources Its Sushi

Surprisingly, aside from the snide remarks you would expect concerning gas station sushi and food poisoning, the consensus is that 7-Eleven's rolls aren't half-bad. On a Reddit thread about people's experiences with the chain's sushi, the original poster wrote: "[The] sushi I've purchased ... has never gotten me sick like everyone says it will. It's not [particularly] great by sushi standards, but its not bad." Another commenter in Los Angeles mirrored that "not bad" sentiment, though they qualified it with a "definitely not my first choice."

On a different subreddit, however, one commenter mentioned that the Okami brand sushi's rice is perpetually "dried out." This is interesting, as one of the major complaints about Trader Joe's sushi — remember, made by the same supplier — is that its rice is too mushy and gluey. On yet another Reddit thread, one commenter mentioned how dry the rice can get, then went on to write that sometimes the "fish goes off slightly[,] too."

It's worth mentioning, too, that this mixed bag of sushi reactions concerns American 7-Eleven rolls. If you happen to be in Japan, it's a whole other kettle of fish, with the convenience chain offering incredibly high-quality and tasty sushi (as well as the trendy fruit sandos) to its Japanese market.