What Was The First US Convenience Store Chain?

Today, the bright lights of convenience stores seem to be on every corner. Yet, just a century ago, finding hunger-satisfying snacks and pantry staples around the clock was impossible. This cultural shift, which modern American consumers now take for granted, was started by 7-Eleven.

The first U.S. convenience store chain began in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, in 1927. Originally called the Southland Ice Company, the chain emerged as a union of icehouse companies. Before Slurpees, seasonal pumpkin spice lattes, and egg salad sandwiches, the sale of pantry staples like milk and eggs — backed by 16 hours of operation daily — proved innovative enough. An increasing number of outlets began operating from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., leading to the 7-Eleven renaming in 1946.

By the 1950s, locations expanded nationwide, with states like Florida and Pennsylvania among the first to adopt the convenience model. A decade later, in 1963, a rowdy college football game caused a 7-Eleven store owner to push closing hours, unintentionally opening the first 24-hour location. The convenience store's growth never slowed. As of October 2025, 7-Eleven operates over 9,000 locations in the U.S. alone, making it still the country's largest chain, per ScrapeHero — a remarkable trajectory that cements the brand's pioneering legacy.