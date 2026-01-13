Dollar Tree Sells This Fancy Soda Brand For $1.25

Shoppers go to Dollar Tree to save money, and because everyone loves a bargain, that includes people in higher income brackets, too. The chain carries some brand-name items along with its own private label goods, but because the low prices are the draw, you don't really expect to find premium products on its shelves — like gourmet coffee brand Harry and David. However, there are some hidden gems, and one is gourmet craft soda from Sprecher Brewing Company.

Dollar Tree carries four flavors from Wisconsin-based Sprecher, including its flagship root beer, which the brand touts was named the top root beer in the U.S. by the New York Times. The others that Dollar Tree stocks are cream soda, grape, and orange dream, a citrus-vanilla soft drink. The brand's sodas are partially sweetened with Wisconsin honey, and it uses other local ingredients as well. They are "fire-brewed" in small batches in gas-fired kettles, a traditional process that caramelizes the sugars in the honey, creating a richer, more distinctive taste. Other premium touches that the ones sold by Dollar Tree have are Concord grape juice in the grape, real vanilla in the cream, and natural citrus flavors in the orange dream. You can also find charged lemonade (aka caffeinated sparkling lemonade) in original and strawberry by the brand.

The 16-ounce bottles cost $1.25 each at Dollar Tree. The root beer and cream soda can also be ordered online, with a minimum order of 12 bottles for $15. The grape and orange dream are in-store only. By comparison, as of January 2026, Sprecher's sells the grape for $33.29 for a 12-bottle pack — more than double — which also works out to $2.77 each, and the other three are $30.59 for a dozen, which is $2.55 each.