Bobby Flay's BBQ Ribs Get A Bold, Sweet Upgrade From This Fizzy Soft Drink

There's nothing that screams traditional barbecue quite like a good rack of ribs. Flavorful meat that falls off the bone into tender bites that you can drench in sauce? Sign us up. As delicious as this savory meal can be, it's easy to add a sweet upgrade to enhance the ribs' complex flavors. But instead of scouring your kitchen cabinets for the right combination of seasonings, head to the soda aisle and opt for a one-ingredient solution: root beer.

Whether you start with a simple salt and pepper mixture or a smoky dry rub rib recipe, a root beer BBQ sauce will help lock in moisture and seal in the flavor. Inspired by master chef Bobby Flay, who uses high quality root beer as the base of his sauce, combining this soft drink with sweeteners like molasses and brown sugar and aromatics like ginger creates a game changing finisher for your ribs. These ingredients bring out the natural caramelized taste of root beer, which provides an extra creamy layer. And, since pork ribs tend to have a higher fat content, the aromatics within the BBQ sauce will absorb better into the meat, giving you that melt-in-your-mouth texture. To make the most of this saucy upgrade, be sure to keep the heat low and mix it slow, allowing the root beer to reduce and each ingredient to fully emulsify together. Once you give it the care it needs, you'll never leave this barbecue-enhancing secret weapon out of your sauce.