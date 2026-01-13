Aldi Sells Trader Joe's Products – Just Not In The States

When it comes to the shopping experience, Aldi and Trader Joe's couldn't be more different. The former offers stripped-down environs, with no music, no bagging help, and coin-operated grocery carts. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's invokes an immediate jolly mood, bolstered by charming, colorful decor, friendly service, and a range of intriguing products. By way of shared European origins, both are great for building an affordable charcuterie board, but not much more overlap is expected.

Surprising then that some Aldi customers are finding loads of Trader Joe's products stocked on shelves. The catch? These Aldi locations are in Europe. An Instagram post from Spain showcases TJ's branded nut mixes, cookies, and even burger buns. Meanwhile, Portuguese Redditors uncovered Trader Joe's products like jarred hot dogs, but you can also find things like canned baked beans and bagels. And another Reddit thread in Germany even highlights a TJ's pizza-flavored donut that looks suspiciously like a bagel. Many of such offerings come on a stars and stripes background, alluding to American origins – Trader Joe's only operates in the U.S., after all. Furthermore, there's no documented evidence of such a crossover occurring outside of Europe. Instead, the two companies' fascinating shared history helps explain such a retail find.