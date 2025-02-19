Aldi Vs Trader Joe's, Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

Inflation is inevitable. Each year the cost of living steadily increases, including the price of groceries. From 2007 to 2017, food items like butter saw a 10% price increase while ground beef went up by a whopping 45%. One way to mitigate higher prices is couponing, another option is shopping at stores with overall lower prices. Both Trader Joe's and Aldi are regarded as cheaper options, but it's Aldi that takes the discounted cake, often being the less expensive of the two.

Funnily enough, Trader Joe's is an auxiliary brand of Aldi. Shortly after World War II, Karl and Theo Albrecht transformed their late mother's convenience store into the first Aldi. In 1961, the brothers decided to split the company into Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud and with that split Karl obtained the rights to the Aldi brand in the U.S, while Theo went on to create the Trader Joe's brand in the States. This shared root explains the overlap in business concepts like the specialty item section, great values on wines, and their respectively eponymously and off-brand labels. With that little tidbit of history, let's dive into the savings.