Reinvent Mango Sticky Rice With This Sweet Fruit Swap

If you haven't had sticky rice for dessert, it's time to change that. Warm and textured, with a perfect combination of sweet and savory, sticky rice is a perfect palate cleanser after a delicious meal. While the dish is customarily served with mango, a simple fruit swap of fresh-cut strawberries can really take things up a notch.

The beauty of this switch is how simple it is. Strawberries bring juicy sweetness and balancing acidity, and there's no need to fuss with figuring out the best way to peel a mango. The fruit doesn't come in until the final step, so prepare the rice as you normally would. Once the rice is cooked, combine salt, coconut milk, and either condensed milk or sugar to form the sweet syrup that will flavor the rice and be drizzled over the top.

You can serve the strawberries raw or make them into a jam with ginger and black pepper to add nuance to the flavor. Cut flavorful fresh strawberries into thin slices and fan them over the rice; you can dust them with sugar if they are bland or out of season. Finish the dessert with the sauce, peanuts, coconut flakes, and, if you want a hit of fresh greenery, thin strips of fresh mint. For a fun snack, grab some rice paper wrappers (like those used in Vietnamese spring rolls) and wrap your fruit-topped sticky rice into cigar-shaped bundles. These can be served on their own, with the coconut sauce, or even with a fruit yogurt dip.