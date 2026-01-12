Make Your Dining Room Cozier With This 1980s Design Feature

Many homeowners will agree; the dining room is the heart of a home. So as the space where eating and socializing crossover, it's paramount to savvily furnish with comfort in mind. To attain such coziness, designers increasingly borrow from past eras, with a sleek and modern dining room setup going out of style. Instead, 1980s design features are on the rise, like the use of oversized furniture to invoke warmth and comfort.

To explain the advantages of the outsized style, Food Republic spoke with Courtney Cole, an Interior Designer at TileCloud. According to her, "oversized dining furniture is trending because people are leaning into spaces that feel communal and grounded." Forget sharp-edged tables and chairs that look better than they feel. Curved, spacious, and comfortable are the new descriptors of the time.

Such cues take inspiration from the 1980s, when sinking back into a plush and vividly-colored couch was fashionable. Into the modern era, the aim is to impart casualness: "larger chairs and tables will make a space feel abundant and calm," notes Cole. Yet simultaneously, a dining room statement piece also lends a boldness, "the room feels more confident and relaxed," she adds. It's an effective mix that makes your dining room cozier yet still fashionable.