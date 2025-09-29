Why This Fancy Dining Room Setup Has Gone Out Of Style

Interior design trends are always coming in and out of style, but one that might surprise you that's on the outs is the ultra-sleek modern look that started in the mid-20th century (aka mid-century modern). According to James Mellan-Matulewicz, Interior Designer at Bobbi Beck, homeowners are moving away from this look due to it feeling cold and unwelcoming. "The minimalism and glossy finishes that once looked futuristic now seem impersonal and no longer reflect how people want to use their dining spaces," Mellan-Matulewicz told Food Republic. Today, Mellan-Matulewicz said, people are looking more for comfort and a home that feels lived in, whereas ultra-modern and minimalistic homes rely more on a simple color scheme, being clutter-free, and using clean lines that feel almost clinical in today's environment.

When it comes to interiors in the mid-2020s, the futuristic vibes of a sleek modern home aren't as popular. "Current design tastes lean towards warm neutrals and earthy tones, creating [cozier], more inviting spaces," Mellan-Matulewicz said. On the design front, the sharp curves and angles that often went hand-in-hand with minimalism are moving more towards softer edges, like pretty archways and curved chairs, in order to bring more personality to a space.

This doesn't necessarily mean that minimalism is dead entirely, as some designers have taken to incorporating — but updating — the minimalistic approach. This includes strategies like displaying decor pieces with enough breathing room around them to not feel cluttered. This allows some individuality to be incorporated without overpowering the room.