Why This Costco Meat Is Frequently Returned

Even though Costco is a great store to buy meat from, not every protein offering is of the same caliber. Surprisingly, an everyday pantry staple comes up as a frequent disappointment: the Kirkland Signature bacon. On a Costco Reddit thread, customers take issue specifically with the pre-sliced packages, noting a scant thickness that deteriorates upon cooking. "[The] last pack we bought was so thin that it practically glued itself to the [tray] and was unsalvageable," one commenter noted. Other users critique the flavor, disliking the intense saltiness. And Redditors on a different Costco discussion chime in with further disappointments regarding the fat content. "You can't even separate [the slices] sometimes because the fat just sticks and then [separates] onto the other piece," one user wrote.

All such off-putting factors make the cured pork one of the Costco foods that shoppers return the most. Thankfully, the retailer offers a generous return policy built to ensure customer satisfaction. Although beneficial, it's not even strictly necessary to bring the receipt or original packaging, but it's best to arrive at the store with at least half of the foodstuff remaining. So if you accidentally throw the bacon into the cart, politely explain any problems and you'll likely be compensated.