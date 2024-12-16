Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Bacon?

There are a lot of reasons to love Costco, from the $1.50 hot dog meal to great deals on new tires, but the engine that really runs the warehouse giant is its Kirkland Signature line of products. From toilet paper to tequila, you can get almost anything with the Kirkland name on it, and it's no secret that a lot of those items are made by big-name brands — including bacon, which is likely made by Smithfield.

Guessing the big companies behind Kirkland-branded products is a major pastime for internet sleuths and fans of the big-box warehouse. While some brands are open about their partnerships, lots of other items are shrouded in a bit of mystery. Unlike Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chickens, Kirkland Signature bacon isn't something Costco produces in-house, so there has to be another brand working behind the scenes. Smithfield seems to be the most likely producer, especially since another large competitor, Hormel, has denied that it makes the house-brand bacon.