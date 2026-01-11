The Classic '40s Kitchenware Brand That You Should Always Grab At Vintage Shops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vintage dishware and kitchenware currently enjoy a robust buyers' and sellers' market. Everything from the iconic and thriftable Fiestaware to the luxurious Golden Foliage line of Libbey glassware is in high demand. Even nostalgic CorningWare, with its instantly recognizable blue cornflower pattern, frequently sells for far more than its original retail price, even when adjusting for inflation. If you are interested in collecting vintage kitchenware and have started perusing local shops but aren't 100% sure where to begin, here's an idea: Try looking for the classic Fire-King kitchenware by Anchor Hocking.

The brand, which is perhaps best known today for its superior glass measuring cups and bakeware, belongs to a company that got its start at the beginning of the 20th century. However, it was during the 1940s through the mid-1970s that it produced its now-collectible line of Fire-King dinner plates, cups, and bowls, as well as vases and candy and casserole dishes (the latter actually makes our list of the best kitchen items to buy secondhand).

Some of these items are easy to find thanks to the prolific manufacturing that occurred while Fire-King was in production, and they're typically quite affordable. On the other hand, less readily available pieces, as well as full sets being sold together, might cost you a pretty penny. For example, a set of three nesting bowls can currently be found on eBay for $300.