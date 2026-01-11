The Classic '40s Kitchenware Brand That You Should Always Grab At Vintage Shops
Vintage dishware and kitchenware currently enjoy a robust buyers' and sellers' market. Everything from the iconic and thriftable Fiestaware to the luxurious Golden Foliage line of Libbey glassware is in high demand. Even nostalgic CorningWare, with its instantly recognizable blue cornflower pattern, frequently sells for far more than its original retail price, even when adjusting for inflation. If you are interested in collecting vintage kitchenware and have started perusing local shops but aren't 100% sure where to begin, here's an idea: Try looking for the classic Fire-King kitchenware by Anchor Hocking.
The brand, which is perhaps best known today for its superior glass measuring cups and bakeware, belongs to a company that got its start at the beginning of the 20th century. However, it was during the 1940s through the mid-1970s that it produced its now-collectible line of Fire-King dinner plates, cups, and bowls, as well as vases and candy and casserole dishes (the latter actually makes our list of the best kitchen items to buy secondhand).
Some of these items are easy to find thanks to the prolific manufacturing that occurred while Fire-King was in production, and they're typically quite affordable. On the other hand, less readily available pieces, as well as full sets being sold together, might cost you a pretty penny. For example, a set of three nesting bowls can currently be found on eBay for $300.
Why is the Fire-King line so desirable?
You might be wondering, since the Anchor Hocking Fire-King line isn't exactly rare, why people collect the pieces at all. There are a few reasons for the robust collectors' market, and the first one is the most basic: because they're attractive! There are tons of colors and patterns in existence, but perhaps the most famous are the Jade-ite pieces. These opaque, milky-green Fire-King dishes are both eye-catching and whimsical, and some items — like the Jade-ite gravy boat — can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars (so if you see one for a cheap price while thrifting, be sure to pick it up). Other pretty, popular colors include the light pink rose-ite, as well as patterns like a blue mosaic-style print.
Another reason the Fire-King line is so popular is its durability. Some pieces are made from soda lime glass that has been tempered, which means they not only resist breaking when dropped, but can also withstand wide temperature fluctuations (so you don't have to worry about them imploding if put directly into the oven from the refrigerator). Even if you're not planning on using them in your own kitchen — which you can do daily; just be sure to forego the dishwasher and instead hand-wash them — the Fire-King line's sturdiness ensures that there will always be people interested in buying the pieces.