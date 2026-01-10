How This Oil Plays An Integral Role In Dan Dan Noodles

Spicy and mouth-wateringly numbing, Dan Dan noodles are a classic of the Sichuan street food scene. Served either dry or in a broth, the dish features white noodles topped with a fiery sauce, minced pork, and preserved vegetables. One of the most important ingredients is chili oil, which has a major impact on the sauce's flavor. To find out why, Food Republic spoke with Jem, recipe developer, food blogger, and photographer behind The Fruity Jem.

"[Chili oil] gives you that numbing-spicy kick and creates this glossy, slick coating on the noodles that makes them feel so rich and satisfying," Jem explained. Chili oil is an extremely important element of Sichuan cooking, which has become a hot spot for those seeking ultra-spicy offerings. The signature numbing-spicy sensation – also known as ma la — of Dan Dan noodles comes from the numbing sensation of the Sichuan peppercorns (ma) and the fiery heat of the chili oil (la).

Spice tolerance varies from person to person, but adjusting Dan Dan noodles to suit your palate is easy. When making chili oil at home, Jem suggested simply reducing the amount of chili flakes used rather than eliminating them altogether. She also pointed out that — contrary to popular belief — Sichuan peppercorns aren't truly spicy (they're also not peppercorns, either), so their quantity doesn't need to be scaled back. More importantly, Dan Dan noodles are about far more than heat. For a well-rounded sauce, "I also balance everything with sesame paste for nuttiness, soy sauce for saltiness, a little black vinegar for tang, and just a pinch of sugar," Jem told us.