The Scientific Reason Chili Crisp Is So Good On Ice Cream
Ice cream topped with chili crisp is probably a pairing that's never crossed your mind, but these two very distinct flavors combine to create not only a delicious taste, but also to engineer an unexpected and unique sensation. Unconventional food pairings can be daunting, but what the history of food goes to show is that many unexpected marriages can yield fabulous results. Think of common favorites such as mango and chili powder or fries dipped in milkshakes.
So why do chili crisp and ice cream pair so well together? The answer is due to their respective chemical compositions. Chili crisp contains two main ingredients: chili and Sichuan peppers. Chili contains capsaicin, which causes a spicy, burning sensation whereas Sichuan peppers are famously numbing. The resulting taste sensation is a combination of that signature numbing and profound heat — known as mala. The reason ice cream pairs so well with the sensation of mala is that its main ingredient, milk, contains casein, a protein that helps wash away capsaicin and relieve the burning sensation. This means that by putting chili crisp on ice cream you get to experience the exciting buzz of the chili, subsequently being soothed by the ice cream, meaning you can enjoy the otherwise intense heat of chili crisp without it becoming overbearing.
How to make your own chili crisp
Chili crisp is a kitchen essential. It can be added to pretty much anything to lend a fiery burst of flavor. You could opt for store-bought chili crisp like the beloved Lao Gan Ma, the brand which is largely responsible for bringing chili crisp to U.S. shelves, or you could make it yourself! Making a big batch of chili crisp yourself is an easy process that requires only a few ingredients. It will last you months if stored correctly, and you can personalize it however you like.
The only ingredients you'll need are a neutral oil, dried chili flakes, Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, shallots, and spices (like cloves, star anise, or coriander seeds).All you've got to do is let your ingredients simmer in oil for up to 30 minutes — infusing that oil with their delicious, aromatic flavors. After you've let everything get to know each other, strain the oil, and remove any inedible spices (like the cloves and star anise). Mix the rest of the ingredients back in the oil and you have a delicious chili crisp. This is the perfect recipe to have on hand, as it's easy to modify for any occasion — try adding sesame seeds for a nutty crunch (which will pair beautifully with the flavors of a toffee or caramel ice cream) or orange peel for a citrusy burst to pair with your favorite fruity sorbet. It really is the perfect condiment to have in your arsenal!