The Scientific Reason Chili Crisp Is So Good On Ice Cream

Ice cream topped with chili crisp is probably a pairing that's never crossed your mind, but these two very distinct flavors combine to create not only a delicious taste, but also to engineer an unexpected and unique sensation. Unconventional food pairings can be daunting, but what the history of food goes to show is that many unexpected marriages can yield fabulous results. Think of common favorites such as mango and chili powder or fries dipped in milkshakes.

So why do chili crisp and ice cream pair so well together? The answer is due to their respective chemical compositions. Chili crisp contains two main ingredients: chili and Sichuan peppers. Chili contains capsaicin, which causes a spicy, burning sensation whereas Sichuan peppers are famously numbing. The resulting taste sensation is a combination of that signature numbing and profound heat — known as mala. The reason ice cream pairs so well with the sensation of mala is that its main ingredient, milk, contains casein, a protein that helps wash away capsaicin and relieve the burning sensation. This means that by putting chili crisp on ice cream you get to experience the exciting buzz of the chili, subsequently being soothed by the ice cream, meaning you can enjoy the otherwise intense heat of chili crisp without it becoming overbearing.