Why TV Viewers Will Never See Alton Brown Make His One-Pot Roast Chicken

Alton Brown may be known for sharing tips and tricks like how to craft the creamiest scrambled eggs or easily dry-age a steak at home with skewers, but it's unlikely that viewers of his shows will ever be able to witness him cooking his One Pot Chicken. However, enthusiasts can still whip it up using the recipe from his website, where he explains exactly why he doesn't make the bird on air — because "it rarely creates a 'camera perfect' skin." However, he still calls it "the best chicken" he's ever made.

What makes Brown's recipe so delicious is a combination of techniques. His decision to brine the chicken helps ensure that it remains moist, while the fact that he opts for a preheated Dutch oven helps the poultry cook evenly. When it comes to brining, Brown suggests soaking the bird in a simple salt-and-water solution for 8 to 12 hours. If you're short on time, though, even just an hour will help a chicken remain juicy while it's cooking. And if you want to level up the flavor, try adding herbs like sage and basil, and sprinkle in some minced garlic. Or add a little sugar, which will ultimately promote browning in the oven and might make that skin a little more photogenic.