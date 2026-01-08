Why TV Viewers Will Never See Alton Brown Make His One-Pot Roast Chicken
Alton Brown may be known for sharing tips and tricks like how to craft the creamiest scrambled eggs or easily dry-age a steak at home with skewers, but it's unlikely that viewers of his shows will ever be able to witness him cooking his One Pot Chicken. However, enthusiasts can still whip it up using the recipe from his website, where he explains exactly why he doesn't make the bird on air — because "it rarely creates a 'camera perfect' skin." However, he still calls it "the best chicken" he's ever made.
What makes Brown's recipe so delicious is a combination of techniques. His decision to brine the chicken helps ensure that it remains moist, while the fact that he opts for a preheated Dutch oven helps the poultry cook evenly. When it comes to brining, Brown suggests soaking the bird in a simple salt-and-water solution for 8 to 12 hours. If you're short on time, though, even just an hour will help a chicken remain juicy while it's cooking. And if you want to level up the flavor, try adding herbs like sage and basil, and sprinkle in some minced garlic. Or add a little sugar, which will ultimately promote browning in the oven and might make that skin a little more photogenic.
How to serve Alton Brown's roast chicken
Alton Brown simply serves his chicken with a side of sauce straight from the pot for dipping. However, it would pair well with nearly any savory side. Potatoes and carrots are classics, but you can also easily lean into anything from a variety of vintage side dishes, such as mashed turnips, to affordable options that still feel fancy, like grilled shishito peppers. To add rich umami flavor to the meal, try roasted mushrooms, parmesan-topped bell peppers, or roasted tomatoes. Or complement the mild meat with some heat, like eggplant roasted with Cajun seasoning or spicy Mexican street corn. And don't sleep on pairing your poultry with something sweet — grilled fruit or roasted grapes can also jazz up the meal.
Since Brown's chicken comes together so quickly, it's easy to pop it in the oven any night of the week. It also makes for a great meal-prep option, so you can dive right into it on busy evenings or easily repurpose it to whip up quick quesadillas or chicken salad. Or, if you have a little extra time, there are other ways to get creative with it, too. Try confiting the meat to make rillettes, stuffing it in wonton wrappers for egg rolls, or grinding it and combining it with eggs, cheese, and seasonings for a low-carb pizza crust. And once you've made the most of all the perfectly cooked meat, be sure to use the bones to stir up some homemade stock.