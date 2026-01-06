One Of The Toughest Burgers To Get In NYC

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want a hamburger that isn't fast food, it's best to go to a restaurant, where they always taste better than any you make at home. One fine-dining establishment in Manhattan takes this to another level with a luxurious version that's so exclusive it's one of the toughest burgers to get in New York City. In order to have Restaurant Le B.'s signature Le Burger, patrons must specifically make a reservation for it ahead of time on OpenTable.

Clicking to reserve it shows available days and times when you can get one of the limited number made each day at the dinner-only restaurant. A $25 deposit per person is required for the special reservation, which is ultimately applied to the meal's total bill. Le Burger is sold at market price, which can change based on the cost of the beef they use, and it doesn't come cheap. For example, one YouTuber who visited in mid-2025 paid a steep $46. Other than the online reservation process, the only other way to snag one is by ordering either of the two tasting menus. They include a Burger Mignon among their courses, which is a mini 2½-ounce version of the regular eight-ouncer.

Le B.'s menu notes that Vogue magazine has dubbed its famous offering "the Birkin bag of burgers," after the hard-to-get-your-hands-on Hermès designer bag immortalized on "Sex and the City" when Samantha tried to get one. It also touts that an episode of the MasterClass "G.O.A.T." video series starring chef and owner Angie Mar explaining how to make it won a prestigious James Beard award.