Wet Vs Dry Aging Steaks: What's The Difference?

There seem to be a million and one different ways to prepare steak — whether you're sous vide-ing it, flame-grilling it, marinating it, or making it into a classic steak tartare. But that diversity doesn't just start with how you cook it — it starts long before you even buy it! Aging is a wonderful way to enhance your steak before it goes anywhere near your kitchen. The process harnesses science, allowing the enzymes naturally found in beef to slowly break down the tougher parts of the steak, releasing more flavor and improving its texture.

There are two main aging methods — dry and wet. They're both excellent ways to upgrade your beef, but what's the difference between them? It all comes down to the amount of moisture that's lost (or retained) during the aging process. You're likely familiar with dry aging. In this method, the beef is aged in open air inside a room (or fridge) kept at an extremely low temperature to prevent the growth of bacteria or other harmful microbes. Aging the beef in air allows the enzymes to tenderize it while it slowly dehydrates, which in turn concentrates the flavor.

Wet aging, on the other hand, is a relatively modern technique. It involves vacuum-sealing the steak and allowing it to age without any exposure to air. This method retains all of the steak's moisture while enhancing the enzymes' effects, resulting in super tender beef.