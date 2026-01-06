9 Ways To Deliciously Upgrade Roasted Brussels Sprouts, According To Experts
Even in their most basic format, roasted Brussels sprouts are a drool-worthy side dish. Crispy, earthy, and oh so delicious, they really hit the mark. Unless, of course, you are an overly picky kid, but even they'll learn one day. All jokes aside, humble roasted Brussels sprouts only get better when you surpass simple and strive for a more elevated dish.
How do you do that, you ask? Well, I asked a couple of pros — Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, and Emilie Symons, Online Health-Centered Culinary Arts & Food Operations chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education — to weigh in on the matter, and they offered up awesome tips that are sure to deliciously upgrade your next batch of roasted Brussels sprouts. From playing with textures, flavors, and seasonings to high-heat roasting to finishing with a touch of acid and beyond, "A little creativity goes a long way, and these small adjustments make roasted Brussels sprouts feel elevated without any complicated techniques," said Littley. Sounds like a winning plan to me, so if you're ready to make the best roasted Brussels sprouts of your life, keep reading, and these expert chefs won't steer you wrong.
The tastiest roasted Brussels sprouts start with proper preparation
The first step to making delicious roasted Brussels sprouts happens before you even think about sliding them into the oven. What is it? Cleaning and prepping, of course! You can start preheating your oven first, but you get the point.
Chef Dennis Littley told me, "I always start by trimming the stems and removing any yellowed outer leaves. This ensures even cooking and prevents bitterness." Considering how paramount those two things — even cooking and minimal bitterness — are to our roasted Brussels sprouts success, sounds like a solid plan. He also noted, "Cutting them in halves or quarters helps them caramelize properly in the oven." It sure as heck cuts down on cooking time, too.
Obviously, you'll also want to clean your Brussels sprouts before cooking them. After all, no one wants to taste dirt in a bite of already earthy-flavored veggies. Not to mention all the potential for contamination, and who knows what else has touched them on their journey from the farm to your kitchen. Regardless, the best time to do this is after you trim them and remove the bitter outer leaves. Then, you should soak, rinse, and thoroughly drain them before moving on.
Marinate Brussels sprouts for about 30 minutes before roasting
After you take your Brussels sprouts out of the fridge, prep, and clean them properly, it's time to dive into flavor improvement. To get the roasting process started off on the right foot, chef-instructor Emilie Symons recommended you begin by marinating your Brussels sprouts. To do so, toss halved Brussels sprouts in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Then, simply let them "stand at room temperature to marinate for 30 minutes before roasting," said chef Symons. After that, she said you're all cleared for roasting.
Marinating Brussels sprouts will take some foresight and extra time, but it pays off in the flavor department, so it's more than worth the added effort. Plus, they just have to sit at room temperature for a while after you infuse them with oil and the basic seasonings– that's as easy as it gets. More seasonings are always helpful as well, but the time to apply them isn't until a little later on, but we'll get to that. For now, just remember that marinating is all about salt, pepper, oil, and a bit of time to let the flavors marinate and come together.
Roast Brussels sprouts at a high temperature for the perfect texture throughout
Roasting veggies like Brussels sprouts leads to a delicious toasty flavor that everyone loves. However, it also upgrades the texture, turning our little bulbous friends into crunchy delights as well. That is, of course, if you have the roasting basics covered. With that in mind, this next tip is all about heat. According to both experts, roasting Brussels sprouts at a high temperature is key to achieving the ideal texture throughout.
According to chef-instructor Emilie Symons, Brussels sprouts should be roasted in a single layer at 375 F for about 40 minutes. However, she also told me, "If you want a harder sear and color on them, you can always add your cast-iron pan to the oven." To try this method out, put some oil in the bottom of your pan, add your Brussels sprouts (cut side down), and then put them in the oven, allowing both the pan and veggies to heat up together. After 20 minutes, toss the Brussels sprouts and put them back in the oven to roast for an additional 20 minutes.
Chef Dennis Littley also recommended a high-heat roast for Brussels sprouts. He does it a little differently, though. Instead of roasting at 375 F, like chef Symons, he turns up the heat to 425 F. He told me this promotes the crispy exteriors and tender insides we are all striving for. Yes, please.
Layer various seasonings into roasted Brussels sprouts to enhance flavor
When it comes to roasting Brussels sprouts, "Tossing them in olive oil and a pinch of kosher salt is the base, but you can layer in other seasonings too," said chef Dennis Littley. Both he and chef Emilie Symons recommend herbs such as thyme and rosemary, because they not only add yummy flavor, but also infuse Brussels sprouts with a fragrant aroma, as well.
Brussels sprouts may have a uniquely distinct taste, but they are complemented by many different seasonings. Chef Littley noted, "Smoked paprika adds a subtle warmth, garlic powder gives depth, and a touch of freshly cracked black pepper enhances the natural flavor." In addition, chef Symons told me one of her favorite seasoning blends for roasted Brussels sprouts is togarashi and za'atar. She admitted it's somewhat of an unusual combo, but if it's a favorite of hers, who are we to argue? She is a pro, after all.
No matter what seasonings you choose to roast your Brussels sprouts with, chef Symons told me you should season them halfway through the cooking time. This excludes the basics you marinated them with before they ever went into the oven, but everything else should go on later. As a result, you'll get layered flavors throughout, and that's guaranteed to elevate your roasted Brussels sprouts.
Add a splash of acid to roasted Brussels sprouts at the end to brighten flavor
In addition to herbs and spices, roasted Brussels sprouts benefit from a touch of acid, something that easily lifts and brightens flavor. Considering how inherently heavy and earthy the taste of Brussels sprouts already is, this sounds like a no-brainer to me. You don't have to take my word for it, though. Both of the experts told me adding some acid at the end is a surefire way to upgrade roasted Brussels sprouts.
Chef Emilie Symons recommended deglazing roasted Brussels sprouts with balsamic vinegar as soon as you take them out of the oven. No need to take them off the pan, either; do it right there while it is still hot for the best results. Chef Dennis Littley agreed with chef Symons. He told me, adding "a splash of balsamic vinegar or a squeeze of lemon juice at the end, brightens the dish and balances the caramelized sweetness." Yum.
As someone who has deglazed roasted Brussels sprouts with both lemon juice and balsamic vinegar in the past, I can tell you that either ingredient takes the dish to the next level. My personal favorite is balsamic vinegar because of its drool-worthy balance of sweet and tart flavors, but there's no doubt lemon juice is a brightening powerhouse, as well. Whichever acid you choose, I recommend that you don't skip this crucial step. Seriously, it makes a world of difference in all the right ways.
Turn up the heat with hot honey, sriracha, or red pepper flakes
Another fantastic way to level up your roasted Brussels sprouts is to add something spicy to the mix. Obviously, you'll have to be able to handle some heat, so this upgrade isn't for everyone, but if that doesn't scare you off, it could easily become your favorite expert-recommended improvement. Ask me how I know. Plus, you can always tone down and balance out the heat by pairing it with something sweet.
Dennis Littley knows a balance of spicy and sweet is a winning combination for roasted Brussels sprouts. He told me, "For a spicy-sweet kick, I sometimes drizzle hot honey or sprinkle red pepper flakes before serving." Nice, and it's a last-minute addition, so it couldn't be simpler. Emilie Symons is no stranger to the upgrade, either. However, halfway through roasting, she likes to toss Brussels sprouts in sriracha and honey — you're drooling now, right? Sweet and spicy roasted Brussels sprouts? Sign me up. In fact, I've experimented with each of the spicy-sweet ingredient combos the expert chefs recommended before (I'm fairly obsessed with Brussels sprouts and spicy foods), and I can tell you they all kick some serious butt.
A little cheese in the last few minutes of roasting never hurts
If you're dairy-free, you can go ahead and skip ahead to the following expert upgrade, but for everyone else, you're in for a treat. The next chef-recommended tip for making the most of your roasted Brussels sprouts is topping them with a bit of shredded cheese.
As Dennis Littley told me, "Cheese can also elevate Brussels sprouts. Parmesan or Pecorino are my favorites to add in the last few minutes of roasting, as the cheese melts beautifully and adds savory depth." What, really? Yup, and I, for one, am here for it. Cheese may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Brussels sprouts, but oh man, is it a stunner of an addition.
The fun doesn't stop with grated or shredded Italian cheeses, either. Cotija cheese is a fantastic pick for Brussels sprouts because it adds a delicious saltiness. Feta cheese also adds a drool-worthy tang. The world of cheeses is so broad, though, that these only scratch the surface. Feel free to experiment, and who knows what kind of cheesy roasted Brussel sprouts recipe you'll come up with. Whatever it is, it's bound to be yummy — you know, cheese and all.
Add texture and color with nuts, dried cranberries, or pomegranate seeds
Cheese isn't where the train stops regarding tasty ingredient additions for roasted Brussels sprouts. You could argue it's the best, but I digress. There is also a collection of crunchy and colorful ingredients that not only add contrasting textures to your roasted Brussels sprouts, but give them a bit of eye-catching appeal as well — two things that quickly and easily skyrocket roasted Brussels sprouts to new heights.
Dennis Littley was the one who turned me onto this tip. He told me, "Nuts like toasted almonds or pecans bring crunch and a toasty flavor, while dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds add a pop of sweetness and color." Before you think adding color to a dish doesn't make a big difference, remember that your eyes eat first. If your roasted Brussels sprouts draw attention simply by sight alone, whoever is admiring them can't help but start thinking they will taste amazing as well. It's not just a trick, though. As it turns out, pomegranate seeds and cranberries also taste delicious with roasted Brussels sprouts, so it is a win-win.
As for crunchy, the nuts Littley mentioned are a shoo-in. However, pine nuts and pistachios are also outstanding choices. Roasted Brussels sprouts with breadcrumbs won't let you down, either.
Pancetta or bacon adds robust flavor to roasted Brussels sprouts
The final roasted Brussels sprouts tip Dennis Littley revealed to me is sure to make all you omnivores out there jump for joy, "For a more robust flavor, I sometimes sauté a little pancetta or bacon and toss it in after roasting." Brussels sprouts are already robust in flavor, so finding something to match their gusto isn't as easy as you'd think, but bacon and pancetta are more than up for the task.
As the saying goes, bacon makes everything better, and Brussels sprouts are no exception to the rule. They have the same thing about butter and cheese as well, but they aren't wrong, so yeah, pairing bacon with Brussels sprouts is a no-brainer. Since pancetta is kind of like the fancy version of bacon, you can go ahead and add pancetta roasted Brussels sprouts to the list, as well.
This upgrade will require an extra pan and a bit of sautéing, as Littley mentioned, but I've never seen that turn someone off from bacon or pancetta before. Don't let it dissuade you now. Besides, you can do it while your Brussels sprouts are roasting, so it won't take any additional time, just a bit of extra effort. Challenge accepted.