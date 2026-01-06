9 Ways To Deliciously Upgrade Roasted Brussels Sprouts, According To Experts

The first step to making delicious roasted Brussels sprouts happens before you even think about sliding them into the oven. What is it? Cleaning and prepping, of course! You can start preheating your oven first, but you get the point.

Chef Dennis Littley told me, "I always start by trimming the stems and removing any yellowed outer leaves. This ensures even cooking and prevents bitterness." Considering how paramount those two things — even cooking and minimal bitterness — are to our roasted Brussels sprouts success, sounds like a solid plan. He also noted, "Cutting them in halves or quarters helps them caramelize properly in the oven." It sure as heck cuts down on cooking time, too.

Obviously, you'll also want to clean your Brussels sprouts before cooking them. After all, no one wants to taste dirt in a bite of already earthy-flavored veggies. Not to mention all the potential for contamination, and who knows what else has touched them on their journey from the farm to your kitchen. Regardless, the best time to do this is after you trim them and remove the bitter outer leaves. Then, you should soak, rinse, and thoroughly drain them before moving on.