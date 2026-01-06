Keep Kitchen Appliance Cords Neat And Tidy With This Cheap Dollar Tree Find
It's no secret that Dollar Tree's affordable kitchen decor not only adds a splash of fun, but keeps cooking areas neat and organized, too. So, when you're struggling to untangle messy, knotted appliance cords, take solace in the fact that some of the store's 2.5-inch Self-Adhesive Plastic Hooks can solve your issues for only $1.50 a pop.
This nifty little gem's design may be simple, but that doesn't mean it's ineffective. You simply peel back the adhesive on the rear, then stick a pair of hooks onto a wall or even the appliance itself. Ideally, suspend two hooks vertically with some distance between them, thereby enabling you to loop the cord around with ease. That way, rather than having cords clutter the counter, they can be tightly wound away from the fuss.
Understandably, cord diameters come in varying sizes, so note that Dollar Tree also sells 2-inch, 1.35-inch and 1-inch removable hooks. Select the necessary size, then stick the adhesive hooks onto everything from blenders to stand mixers or rice cookers. After all, there's a sea of modern smart kitchen gadgets that could use having their cords out of the way, and this affordable purchase is here to help.
Be careful placing these adhesive hooks on delicate walls
The helpful kitchen organizer is made from plastic and is available in varying colors, such as see-through, white, or silver, letting you optimally camouflage the hook. Thankfully, the 2.5-inch model can take up to 3 pounds in weight — so there's no need to stress about a failure with cords.
Nevertheless, Dollar Tree reviewers do point out one worrying downside: The product can often damage walls when pulled off. "I purchased ... and I tried to move it moments after putting it up. It REMOVED MY WALL!" noted one customer. The issue doesn't occur with all materials, with delicate drywall likely being more susceptible to damage.
So, especially if you're renting, it's better to stick the hooks to the sturdy metal, ceramic, or plastic composition of kitchen appliances themselves. Remain cautious when using them alongside aesthetically painted old-school kitchen tools, but in most practical settings, you'll be making the kitchen look better rather than worse.