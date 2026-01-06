Keep Kitchen Appliance Cords Neat And Tidy With This Cheap Dollar Tree Find

It's no secret that Dollar Tree's affordable kitchen decor not only adds a splash of fun, but keeps cooking areas neat and organized, too. So, when you're struggling to untangle messy, knotted appliance cords, take solace in the fact that some of the store's 2.5-inch Self-Adhesive Plastic Hooks can solve your issues for only $1.50 a pop.

This nifty little gem's design may be simple, but that doesn't mean it's ineffective. You simply peel back the adhesive on the rear, then stick a pair of hooks onto a wall or even the appliance itself. Ideally, suspend two hooks vertically with some distance between them, thereby enabling you to loop the cord around with ease. That way, rather than having cords clutter the counter, they can be tightly wound away from the fuss.

Understandably, cord diameters come in varying sizes, so note that Dollar Tree also sells 2-inch, 1.35-inch and 1-inch removable hooks. Select the necessary size, then stick the adhesive hooks onto everything from blenders to stand mixers or rice cookers. After all, there's a sea of modern smart kitchen gadgets that could use having their cords out of the way, and this affordable purchase is here to help.