The Coveted Cut Of Steak Michael Symon Gives A Hard Pass To Every Time

If there's one thing to know about steak, it's that each cut is different. There are eight primal cuts, which are then divided into numerous sub-primal cuts — and finally into individual steaks. Each cut has its own unique qualities, from texture and tenderness to flavor and marbling, making some better suited for grilling, others for low-and-slow barbecue cooking. Another big difference between cuts is the price tag, and some steaks might not be worth their high price point. In an interview with Food Network, chef and restaurateur Michael Symon revealed that filet mignon is best skipped.

Known for its buttery flavor, filet mignon is a prized cut of beef from the beef tenderloin. But according to Symon, "It has no fat; it has no texture." Technically, he's not wrong. It's an exceptionally lean cut, and is usually trimmed to remove excess fat (sometimes up to three times). The result is a steak that is extremely tender, with a melt-in-your-mouth texture, but the absence of intramuscular fat — also known as marbling — is a divisive issue to steak lovers like Symon. See, marbling is one of the most coveted features of a steak. Just look at the pedestal people put the luxurious A5 Wagyu on, which is renowned for its exceptional marbling. As steaks with lots of intramuscular fat cook, the fat melts and bastes the meat in its own juices, enhancing the texture and flavor. Instead, filet mignon offers a milder, less rich experience. That's not to say it isn't as good; that all comes down to personal preference.