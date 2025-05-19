What Is The Rarest Type Of Steak In The World (And Where Can You Find It?)

Wagyu beef is celebrated for its high amount of fat marbling that creates juicy and tender steaks with a luxurious, rich flavor. But the rarest type of steak in the world is a special kind of wagyu that takes it to an even higher level. Called olive wagyu, the opulent beef is produced by feeding olives to Japanese cattle.

Olive wagyu comes from Japan's Shodoshima Island, which has a Mediterranean climate where olives can grow and accounts for 90% of Japan's olive oil production. In 2006, a farmer who wanted to use the leftover pressed olives from oil processing that were usually discarded had the idea of feeding them to his cows. They didn't like the olives' bitterness, so he toasted and dried them, which brought out their sweetness, and combined them with rice straw, barley, and grains, and the animals happily ate it. The cows' olive diet produced meat with a richer and deeper umami flavor, partly a result of the high level of oleic acid from the olives in the animals' fat, with hints of nuttiness and olive oil.

The cattle are Kuroge Washu, one of four native Japanese wagyu breeds, and have genetically higher levels of fat marbling. Eating olives also created even more of the fine-grained marbling than the meat's already naturally elevated amount. That extra fat, which has a low melting point, makes it incredibly buttery.