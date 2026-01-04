Why You Should Use Balsamic Vinegar To Caramelize Onions

Caramelized onions are a tasty addition to countless recipes. They give a Philly cheesesteak-esque upgrade to basic sloppy joes, and they're a savory-sweet ingredient you should definitely add to boxed cornbread mix. Of all the ways to caramelize onions — including a fuss-free crockpot method if you don't want to stand over the stove — there's a certain liquid that will greatly amp up your efforts and bring dynamite flavor to the party: balsamic vinegar.

For the inside scoop on this must-try caramelization ingredient, Food Republic spoke with Emmy Clinton, recipe creator and founder of Entirely Emmy. "If done correctly, balsamic vinegar adds a really tangy, sweet, and subtle flavor to the caramelized onions that really enhances their natural sweetness," Clinton shared. "The liquid will also help deglaze your pan and all the delicious browned bits of onion!"

To incorporate balsamic vinegar correctly, it's all about timing, according to Clinton. Adding the liquid too early and thereby exposing it to too much heat can affect the flavor in all the wrong ways. High heat can burn the sugars in the vinegar, making it taste acrid and scorched, while cooking it too long makes it too dense and syrupy. "The perfect time to add the balsamic vinegar is toward the end of the caramelizing process, so that the flavor won't become too overpowering," Clinton instructed. Excess liquid can also disrupt the Maillard reaction, stopping your onions from browning and caramelizing properly. This is yet another reason you should delay adding the balsamic until near the end of cooking. "Wait until your caramelized onions are a golden brown, and 2-3 minutes before you're ready to remove them from the heat," Clinton stated.