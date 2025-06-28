The Savory-Sweet Ingredient You Should Add To Boxed Cornbread Mix
There's nothing like a warm slice of freshly baked cornbread. Whether you're serving it alongside some chili or as a side for your backyard barbecue, boxed cornbread is an easy and convenient way to enjoy it. While there are various ways to upgrade boxed cornbread mix, one of our favorite methods aligns perfectly with a suggestion from Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl: folding some caramelized onions into the mix.
Not only are caramelized onions known for upgrading classics like burgers, grilled cheese, or steaks, but adding them to your cornbread takes everything to a whole new level of deliciousness. "Cornbread has that hint of sweetness and a soft crumb, so adding rich, savory-sweet caramelized onions is a natural fit," Stevens said. They work so well because, she said, they bring a beautiful balance to your cornbread, weaving together a medley of sweet, salty, and savory notes. "Also, the contrast in texture works — jammy onions folded into tender cornbread is a great bite," Stevens added.
Tips for incorporating caramelized onions into your cornbread
Whether you're making them the traditional way or using a crockpot for some fuss-free caramelized onions if you don't want to stand over the stove, the same rules apply for incorporating them into your cornbread batter. First, Marissa Stevens suggests letting them cool completely before working with them. Then, she recommends finely chopping them, since bigger pieces of onion can sink to the bottom of your batter and create dense spots in your cornbread. Next, blot them with a paper towel (especially if they're a little too oily) and gently stir them into the batter. "If they seem especially juicy, I'll cut back the liquid in the mix just slightly — maybe a tablespoon or so," Stevens said.
If you want to add even more depth to your caramelized onion-infused cornbread, consider some additional ingredients that can play off this unique combo. For example, including some bacon bits in your batter is an easy way to infuse even more rich flavor that works beautifully with the sweetness of caramelized onions. Other ingredients that can work well include shredded cheese, chopped peppers, or crumbled sausage. Once baked, you can serve them alongside your favorite meals or enjoy a slice of cornbread with a glass of milk for a classic Southern snack.