The Savory-Sweet Ingredient You Should Add To Boxed Cornbread Mix

Whether you're making them the traditional way or using a crockpot for some fuss-free caramelized onions if you don't want to stand over the stove, the same rules apply for incorporating them into your cornbread batter. First, Marissa Stevens suggests letting them cool completely before working with them. Then, she recommends finely chopping them, since bigger pieces of onion can sink to the bottom of your batter and create dense spots in your cornbread. Next, blot them with a paper towel (especially if they're a little too oily) and gently stir them into the batter. "If they seem especially juicy, I'll cut back the liquid in the mix just slightly — maybe a tablespoon or so," Stevens said.

If you want to add even more depth to your caramelized onion-infused cornbread, consider some additional ingredients that can play off this unique combo. For example, including some bacon bits in your batter is an easy way to infuse even more rich flavor that works beautifully with the sweetness of caramelized onions. Other ingredients that can work well include shredded cheese, chopped peppers, or crumbled sausage. Once baked, you can serve them alongside your favorite meals or enjoy a slice of cornbread with a glass of milk for a classic Southern snack.