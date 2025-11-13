Upgrade Your Basic Sloppy Joes With An Iconic Philadelphia Food Twist

A standard sloppy Joe has beefiness, affordability, and great flavor going for it, but Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, thinks they can be even better with some of what makes Philly cheesesteaks so great. Focusing on the elements of "good bread, spiced meat, aromatics, and cheese," Lonsdale swore this is the best way to easily upgrade a classic.

Of all the wonderful things cheesesteaks have to offer, Lonsdale insisted you prioritize the cheese and caramelized onions. "Once your meat is prepared, tuck a pile of lightly caramelized onions under shreds or sheets of provolone cheese," she said. "Both ingredients will give nods to the flavors of a cheesesteak without losing the comforting flavors of the sloppy Joe." Wherever you fall on the debate of provolone versus American versus Cheeze Whiz on cheesesteaks, it should melt evenly over the onions like a gooey blanket, keeping the sandwich intact after you bite into it. "Passing the sandwich [open-faced] under a broiler will melt the cheese and warm everything through," she said.

When it comes to beef, Lonsdale prefers the taste of grass-fed beef, which she said has "a deep, beefy flavor that can stand up to caramelized onions, peppers, and rich, melted provolone cheese." Just keep in mind that grass-fed varieties not only cook much faster, but that some folks find them a touch gamey due to whatever diet the cattle had — the type of grass, the amount of water, how frequently the animal ate all impact taste. However, you can easily conquer this issue for even the pickiest eater with a tangy sauce, a perfect bread choice, and cooking best practices that bring out the best in this earthy protein.