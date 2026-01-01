This Staple Portuguese Sandwich Puts A Plain Grilled Cheese To Shame

Portugal has a legendary culinary history. From dessert offerings like the iconic pastéis de nata to some of the best tinned tuna in the world, it has every kind of dish covered. Even its sandwich game is top tier — and we're not talking about the more globally famous options like the bifana. It's the locally famous tosta mista that's caught our attention. Once you've tried this decadent snack, you'll never look at a simple grilled cheese the same way again.

Essentially, the tosta mista is the Portuguese take on a classic grilled cheese. It's made with fresh bread, ham, and cheese, and it's pressed until golden and crisp on the outside, with a cheesy, melty filling. The dish is a staple of tascas (traditional Portuguese eateries known for rustic, no-frills cooking) and is also commonly found in Portuguese bakeries, known as pastelarias. It's a hugely popular snack in Portugal, enjoyed at any time of day, from breakfast to dinner.

Like most grilled cheese recipes, the tosta mista is endlessly customizable. If you want to stay true to its rustic roots, you should always use fiambre. This is a category of cooked, sliced meat that's comparable to standard sandwich ham or deli meats. Other popular options for your homemade version include thinly sliced cured pork hams like prosciutto or speck, which are more widely available in the United States. The cheese used in a tosta mista can also vary significantly, but a common addition is a Portuguese cheese called queijo flamengo. This is a widely used, everyday cheese in Portugal, known for its mild taste and melty texture.