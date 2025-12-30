The Smoked Costco Deli Food You Should Avoid, According To Customers

Costco has some real culinary hits on its hands, like its inflation-proof food court hot dog and its decadent Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake from the bakery. But the big box warehouse chain can't win them all, and according to some customers, we'd all be better off if we avoided the Kirkland Signature burnt ends, found in the deli department. These fully cooked brisket ends (the best cut of meat for the job) are sold refrigerated, in boxes of about two pounds, and retail for $13.89 per pound. But according to many Redditors, the taste and texture leave much to be desired.

"As a guy who likes to smoke his own meats, these are terrible," one commenter on r/smoking said. They continued, saying that even as a "lazy guy" who doesn't like to go to the trouble of smoking his own meats every time, they are still awful. Others on an r/Costco thread devoted to discussing these burnt ends found them to be chewy and tough, nothing like the tender bites you can find at actual barbecue joints.

Another person on that same Costco thread remarked that flavor-wise, they tasted like ham before commenting that they would never buy them again. Still more found them to be off-puttingly salty, and even one Redditor who actually liked them thought they could ease up on the saltiness.