Costco's Kirkland Pinot Grigio Won't Break The Bank And Has A Special Certification

One of the perks of a Costco membership is exclusive access to a wide range of great buys. Among its most covered offerings is its Kirkland range, Costco's own private label brand. With many famous brands behind Costco's Kirkland products, you can get your hands on high-quality items at just a fraction of the usual price. One of the finest examples of a bargain deal that doesn't sacrifice quality is the Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio, which retails for just $4.99.

If you pick up a bottle of the Kirkland pinot grigio, you'll spot Denominazione di Origine Controllata on the label. This is an Italian certification that guarantees the wine's quality and provenance, ensuring that the grapes used are sourced from specific regions and produced using traditional techniques. In short, when you're enjoying a glass of this pinot grigio, you're enjoying a wine that doesn't mess about when it comes to quality and authenticity. The Friuli Grave is produced in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Northeast Italy, known for producing crisp whites due to its gravelly soil and alpine climate. The wine is produced by Bottler S.p.A, a major Italian wine producer and one of the largest exporters of Italian wines with a reputation for high-quality standards.

Costco describes the Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio to possess crisp notes of apple and white flowers while other reviewers note hints of tropical fruits with a light acidity. As it's a vintage, quality can vary from year to year, but previous releases have scored favorably among fans, earning strong reviews for their consistently good taste and excellent value for money.