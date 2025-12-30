Costco's Kirkland Pinot Grigio Won't Break The Bank And Has A Special Certification
One of the perks of a Costco membership is exclusive access to a wide range of great buys. Among its most covered offerings is its Kirkland range, Costco's own private label brand. With many famous brands behind Costco's Kirkland products, you can get your hands on high-quality items at just a fraction of the usual price. One of the finest examples of a bargain deal that doesn't sacrifice quality is the Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio, which retails for just $4.99.
If you pick up a bottle of the Kirkland pinot grigio, you'll spot Denominazione di Origine Controllata on the label. This is an Italian certification that guarantees the wine's quality and provenance, ensuring that the grapes used are sourced from specific regions and produced using traditional techniques. In short, when you're enjoying a glass of this pinot grigio, you're enjoying a wine that doesn't mess about when it comes to quality and authenticity. The Friuli Grave is produced in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Northeast Italy, known for producing crisp whites due to its gravelly soil and alpine climate. The wine is produced by Bottler S.p.A, a major Italian wine producer and one of the largest exporters of Italian wines with a reputation for high-quality standards.
Costco describes the Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio to possess crisp notes of apple and white flowers while other reviewers note hints of tropical fruits with a light acidity. As it's a vintage, quality can vary from year to year, but previous releases have scored favorably among fans, earning strong reviews for their consistently good taste and excellent value for money.
How to enjoy Costco's Kirkland Pinot Grigio
Pinot grigio is one of the world's most popular white wines for a good reason. An exemplar in this category should have a light, crisp, and slightly acidic profile. In Italy, white grapes are harvested early and then fermented in stainless steel tanks, which contributes to their acidity, light body, and zesty character. Some of the most notable notes include honey, lemon, and green apple, but these will vary depending on which bottle you're drinking. When comparing these characteristics to the Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio, several reviewers note that it ticks all the boxes of what a classic Italian-style pinot grigio should be.
When it comes to pairing your pinot grigio with certain dishes, you should always consider its character. As this pinot grigio is dry and acidic, it pairs well with similarly refreshing, light dishes. Our recommendation is to always pair it with a seafood dish, especially a white Italian-style fish like branzino or sole. To get the most out of this pinot grigio, serve it chilled, which helps enhance its crisp acidity and refreshing flavors — but don't keep your wine in the refrigerator for too long. Served cold, it becomes especially enjoyable to sip on hot summer days to cool down.
While all tastes differ and personal preference always plays a role, we recommend keeping pinot grigio away from heavy, strongly flavored dishes such as rich red meats or heavily spiced foods. These strong flavors can easily overpower the wine's lighter body, and are better paired with full-bodied reds.