Giada De Laurentiis Boosts Hot Chocolate With This Classic Spread
Whether you're up skiing in the mountains or curled up at home on a chilly evening, hot chocolate is always a must. Soothing and cozy, there are countless ways to customize your cup. With so many options out there, who better to turn to for inspiration than chef and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, specifically, her triple hot chocolate hot cocoa recipe (per Food Network). What sets this version apart from other recipes is the indulgent addition of chocolate hazelnut spread, which makes it even richer and more deliciously decadent.
Chocolate hazelnut spread is a creamy blend of cocoa and roasted hazelnuts. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's essentially the same as the much-loved Nutella, which we already know goes great in hot chocolate. To make things even more flavorful, de Laurentiis blends her chocolate hazelnut spread with chocolate chips, cocoa nibs, and salt before mixing with warm almond milk. The salt enhances the rich, nutty, and chocolatey flavors; the chocolate chips add just the right amount of extra sweetness with a luxurious texture; and the cocoa nibs deliver a deep, intense dark chocolate flavor while packing in feel-good antioxidants and minerals.
It's important to take care when using hot liquids, like milk, in the blender. When blended, hot liquids can create steam, which can build up pressure and force the lid off. Beyond creating a mess with splatters, this can also cause burns in serious cases. Make sure to start at a low, controlled speed, and let the steam escape in increments to be on the safe side.
More ways to upgrade your hot chocolate
By taking a leaf out of Giada de Laurentiis' hot chocolate book, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your chocolate hazelnut recipie, from extra add-ins, substitutions, and toppings to create unique flavor twists. For an even sweeter, creamy hot chocolate, and keeping in line with the Italian-inspired hazelnut spread, why not give your hot chocolate an Italian twist by adding cornstarch into the mix.
One of the easiest ways to customize this recipe is by switching up the milk. De Laurentiis recommends almond milk, a natural choice whose nutty flavor pairs well with the hazelnut notes in the chocolate spread, creating a well-balanced blend of nutty and chocolatey flavors. For dairy-free drinkers, oat milk is another must-try option, adding a gentle malty sweetness reminiscent of baked desserts. For the creamiest, silkiest hot chocolate, full-fat dairy milk is the best choice, but coconut milk is the best lactose-free alternative to add a smooth texture, as well as natural sweetness.
While classic hot chocolate toppings like marshmallows and whipped cream are always a welcome addition, you can easily switch things up to make your cup of cocoa more unique. Try saving some cocoa nibs from the blender and roughly chop them yourself, then sprinkle them over your finished drink. They add a pleasantly bitter cacao flavor that brings depth and balances the sweetness. Similarly, if you're making your own DIY hazelnut spread at home, save a few roasted nuts, chop them up, and scatter them over the whipped cream or marshmallows for a topping that looks impressive and tastes just as good.