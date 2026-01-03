Giada De Laurentiis Boosts Hot Chocolate With This Classic Spread

Whether you're up skiing in the mountains or curled up at home on a chilly evening, hot chocolate is always a must. Soothing and cozy, there are countless ways to customize your cup. With so many options out there, who better to turn to for inspiration than chef and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, specifically, her triple hot chocolate hot cocoa recipe (per Food Network). What sets this version apart from other recipes is the indulgent addition of chocolate hazelnut spread, which makes it even richer and more deliciously decadent.

Chocolate hazelnut spread is a creamy blend of cocoa and roasted hazelnuts. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's essentially the same as the much-loved Nutella, which we already know goes great in hot chocolate. To make things even more flavorful, de Laurentiis blends her chocolate hazelnut spread with chocolate chips, cocoa nibs, and salt before mixing with warm almond milk. The salt enhances the rich, nutty, and chocolatey flavors; the chocolate chips add just the right amount of extra sweetness with a luxurious texture; and the cocoa nibs deliver a deep, intense dark chocolate flavor while packing in feel-good antioxidants and minerals.

It's important to take care when using hot liquids, like milk, in the blender. When blended, hot liquids can create steam, which can build up pressure and force the lid off. Beyond creating a mess with splatters, this can also cause burns in serious cases. Make sure to start at a low, controlled speed, and let the steam escape in increments to be on the safe side.