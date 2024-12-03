What Makes Italian Hot Chocolate Different?
Hot chocolate is the safe space of all winter drinks; it is nostalgia and sweetness swirled into one irresistible cocoa-laden beverage. While American hot chocolate is known for its toppings (marshmallows and cream anyone?), Mexican hot chocolate comes with its own spices and richness, and Colombian hot chocolate (the original birthplace of the drink) comes with an authentic and pure chocolate taste. Italian hot chocolate, however, stands out for something else: unapologetic thickness — much like what you should expect from Spanish hot chocolate. Italian hot chocolate, or cioccolata calda, is a testament to the thick, creamy, densely chocolatey flavors that you dream of in a cup of hot chocolate.
The richness of this version of hot chocolate is found in the signature Italian touch. Italian hot chocolate equals liquid decadence. What truly sets Italian hot chocolate apart is its thickness, which is achieved through one ingredient that doesn't typically feature in American hot chocolate recipes: cornstarch. The thick mixture comes down to a blend of whole milk, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, sugar, and cornstarch.
While some recipes swap the cornstarch for potato starch, traditional recipes opt for the former, so it can remain at its creamiest consistency. By far, the fuller taste owes a lot to the luxurious mouthfeel. An Italian hot chocolate is even likened to having the same level of thickness as a milkshake.
Tips for making a luxurious Italian hot chocolate
The indulgent flavors in Italian hot chocolate are hard to ignore, so much so that top chef Jacques Torres' uses cornstarch cites it as one of his secret ingredients to avoid a watery and flat cup. To prepare your Italian-style hot chocolate, begin by finely cutting up your dark chocolate. In a saucepan, keep the milk on low heat to make sure it doesn't scald. Meanwhile, combine cornstarch, cocoa powder, and sugar of your choice. Add this mix to the heated milk, whisking it all until silky and smooth. Once the mixture becomes hot, carefully stir in the chocolate.
While Italian hot chocolate is usually satisfying enough to go without added toppings, there is never a wrong way to partake in hot chocolate. Toppings such as cream, chocolate shavings, or chocolate chips are all additions that pair well with this cocoa. It is also worth noting that Italian hot chocolate can be made with water in place of milk. To keep the density of an Italian cup of chocolate, consider the ratio of water to chocolate and always keep creaminess as priority number one. If you aren't adding starch, for every cup of liquid, add about 12 ounces of chopped chocolate. If you are, then you only need about 4 ounces.