What Makes Italian Hot Chocolate Different?

Hot chocolate is the safe space of all winter drinks; it is nostalgia and sweetness swirled into one irresistible cocoa-laden beverage. While American hot chocolate is known for its toppings (marshmallows and cream anyone?), Mexican hot chocolate comes with its own spices and richness, and Colombian hot chocolate (the original birthplace of the drink) comes with an authentic and pure chocolate taste. Italian hot chocolate, however, stands out for something else: unapologetic thickness — much like what you should expect from Spanish hot chocolate. Italian hot chocolate, or cioccolata calda, is a testament to the thick, creamy, densely chocolatey flavors that you dream of in a cup of hot chocolate.

The richness of this version of hot chocolate is found in the signature Italian touch. Italian hot chocolate equals liquid decadence. What truly sets Italian hot chocolate apart is its thickness, which is achieved through one ingredient that doesn't typically feature in American hot chocolate recipes: cornstarch. The thick mixture comes down to a blend of whole milk, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, sugar, and cornstarch.

While some recipes swap the cornstarch for potato starch, traditional recipes opt for the former, so it can remain at its creamiest consistency. By far, the fuller taste owes a lot to the luxurious mouthfeel. An Italian hot chocolate is even likened to having the same level of thickness as a milkshake.