The Pennsylvania Retirement Community That Has Its Own Organic Farm

When you hear the term "retirement community," what comes to mind? Shuffleboard and overcooked vegetables in soup? What about an abundant organic farm that provides its seniors with nutritious, wholesome food? Because that's exactly what Cornwall Manor, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, is offering up to its residents. The Trailside Organic Farm is the product of a partnership between the living facility and the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit founded in the late 1940s, which supports the research of, and education around, organic farming.

The Trailside Organic Farm is fairly new, with the project commencing in 2021. It spans two-and-a-half acres and is USDA-certified organic, meaning that the vegetables grown from it are not treated with anything artificial or synthetic, only naturally occurring fertilizers and pest treatments; in the same token, organic milk comes from cows that only eat feed grown this way. The produce from this farm then find their way to the seniors' tables, making an appearance in each of the two dining rooms, the café, and even meal delivery and catering services.

The farm grows everything from peppers to watermelon, and even nutrient-rich sweet potatoes (which you can actually grow in your home). Further, aside from the two-and-a-half acres of land adjacent to Cornwall Manor, the assisted living facility also purchased a whopping 55 acres of land north of the Manor in October 2025, which it's leasing to a local farmer.