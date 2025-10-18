You Can Grow Sweet Potatoes From The Comfort Of Your Home. Here's How

If you've ever planted potatoes in the fall, you know that growing tubers is a remarkably hands-off experience that reliably yields a great crop. Well, good news! According to Michael Clarke, horticulturist and founder of Yardwork, potatoes' sweeter cousins are plenty easy to grow in your own home.

"The best way to grow sweet potatoes indoors is to use slips instead of seeds or whole tubers," Clarke said. "Slips are the sprouts that grow from a mature sweet potato, becoming a plant that produces a new crop of tubers." Actual sweet potato seeds are quite rare, and while planting whole tubers may work, this takes up far more soil space than a slip. Clarke also recommended using an organic sweet potato to avoid any growth inhibitors, giving you the best possible veggie.

Cultivating slips from a sweet potato is quite easy, provided you have the right area for it. "Suspend half the tuber in water using toothpicks in a glass jar, cut side down. Place it in a warm, bright spot and wait 2 [to] 4 weeks for sprouts to emerge," explained Clarke. Once they're about six or eight inches long, just twist them off and you're ready to start planting. Be sure to prep your garden ahead of time, as sweet potatoes have a few more growing requirements than regular potatoes.