Molly Baz Keeps This Brand Of Kosher Salt Stocked In Her Pantry

The standout feature of Diamond Crystal Sea Salt is its large, flaky crystals, which are easy to pinch, crush, and sprinkle by hand. Exceptionally versatile, it works just as well as an everyday seasoning as it does for more advanced techniques like brining or fermenting. With its pure, clean salt flavor, it's excellent sprinkled over freshly cooked dishes to enhance and highlight the other flavors. Thanks to its even, quick-dissolving texture, it's also a great choice for marinades, soups, and sauces. One pro-tip: When using Diamond Crystal Sea Salt, always taste before adding more. Despite its mildness, it's still possible to oversalt if used too liberally.

If you're looking to truly level up your kitchen game, one of the best pairings for kosher salt is steak. Diamond Crystal Sea Salt is our top pick for salting steak before cooking, also known as dry brining. Start by thoroughly drying the surface of your steak, then liberally salt both sides and rest it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. The salt draws out moisture, which deeply seasons the meat, resulting in a superior sear and a richer flavor. Even after cooking, a light sprinkle of Diamond Crystal can elevate both taste and presentation, allowing you skip the table salt.

Diamond Crystal Sea Salt is also an excellent choice for fermenting things, too. It's pure, additive-free composition won't interfere with the natural fermentation process, creating a well-dissolved saltwater brine that allows gut-beneficial bacteria to thrive. So next time you're planning on whipping up fermented faves like kimchi or sauerkraut, just grab a box of Diamond Crystal, and you'll be set to go.