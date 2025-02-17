The Salt You Shouldn't Season Steak With Is Probably Your Go-To

While choosing the right salt is crucial, understanding how and when to season a steak is just as important. First, seasoning requires some planning. According to chef Patrick Swetnam, the salting process should begin well before you cook the steak.

"Steak is always best seasoned ahead of time to allow moisture to be eliminated from the surface, creating ... a crustier and more flavorful exterior," he says. Salt naturally draws moisture out of the steak, dissolving into it before reinfusing flavor back into the meat. The key to this process is salting your steak at least 40 minutes before cooking. The salt also creates a dry brine that, when cooked, tenderizes the meat. Despite salt's importance, be careful not to overdo it. When in doubt, Swetnam recommends under-salting your steak, "because a steak can [easily] become too salty," even if you're using flake salt.

Seasoning goes beyond just salt, too. While Swetnam's go-to seasonings include salt, black pepper, granulated roasted garlic, and granulated onion — "granulated, not powdered, because powdered seasoning has a tendency to burn under direct heat," he advises — there are countless ways to enhance a steak. Add herbs like rosemary and thyme for aromatics, or opt for a savory and spicy rub, such as Cajun seasoning with smoked paprika, dried oregano, and cayenne. You can even rub coffee on your steak for a unique flavor profile. Then, once your steak is seared and ready to enjoy, don't forget to finish it off with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.