The Salt You Shouldn't Season Steak With Is Probably Your Go-To
When it comes to cooking the best cuts of meat, the difference between "just fine" and "five stars" often comes down to seasoning — and one staple you should never be without is salt. But what if we told you that not all salt is created equal? Food Republic consulted Patrick Swetnam, chef at De Baca Steakhouse in College Station, Texas, for his expert advice. According to chef Swetnam, the next time you make steak, you might want to set aside the generic table salt.
Table salt is, of course, great to have on hand for countless cooking needs, from salting pasta water to seasoning comforting homemade soups, but it can actually do more harm than good sometimes. When it comes to steak, chef Swetnam says, "Kosher flake salt is the best in my experience because it is big enough to withstand direct heat and does not burn or oversalt a piece of meat the way a fine salt would." Not only does fine table salt burn more easily, but it is also "way harder to regulate for consistency," he adds.
How to season your steak like a pro
While choosing the right salt is crucial, understanding how and when to season a steak is just as important. First, seasoning requires some planning. According to chef Patrick Swetnam, the salting process should begin well before you cook the steak.
"Steak is always best seasoned ahead of time to allow moisture to be eliminated from the surface, creating ... a crustier and more flavorful exterior," he says. Salt naturally draws moisture out of the steak, dissolving into it before reinfusing flavor back into the meat. The key to this process is salting your steak at least 40 minutes before cooking. The salt also creates a dry brine that, when cooked, tenderizes the meat. Despite salt's importance, be careful not to overdo it. When in doubt, Swetnam recommends under-salting your steak, "because a steak can [easily] become too salty," even if you're using flake salt.
Seasoning goes beyond just salt, too. While Swetnam's go-to seasonings include salt, black pepper, granulated roasted garlic, and granulated onion — "granulated, not powdered, because powdered seasoning has a tendency to burn under direct heat," he advises — there are countless ways to enhance a steak. Add herbs like rosemary and thyme for aromatics, or opt for a savory and spicy rub, such as Cajun seasoning with smoked paprika, dried oregano, and cayenne. You can even rub coffee on your steak for a unique flavor profile. Then, once your steak is seared and ready to enjoy, don't forget to finish it off with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.