How A Toilet Paper Holder Can Be Used On Kitchen Cabinets
There are many ways to upcycle and repurpose items, turning them into darling decor. Old coffee mugs can be transformed into adorable planters, for instance, and they also make great feeders to attract birds to your yard. You can additionally turn an old baking pan into a magnetic memo board, rather than throwing it out when it becomes scratched or worn. Similarly, there's a decor item meant for your bathroom that can be repurposed into an attractive adornment to spruce up your kitchen. Believe it or not, it's a toilet paper holder.
A wall-mounted, basket-type holder meant for bathroom tissue, like one from Kelelife, doubles excellently as a beautiful vase holder to display blooms in your kitchen. Simply mount it to a kitchen cabinet — rather than the intended bathroom surface — and voila! You have an attractive place to set vases and other plant containers without taking up counter space.
These types of toilet paper holders are available in various finishes, like antique brass and gold, so finding one to complement your kitchen design is no problem. You can similarly get creative with other types of decorative bathroom tissue holders, repurposing them to hold plants in your kitchen. As long as it's a container-style holder, appropriately shaped to house a vase, pot, or other small planter, it can be mounted on a kitchen cabinet to give you a perfect view of your plants or flowers as you work in your kitchen.
Other attractive and handy kitchen uses for basket-style toilet paper holders
In addition to showcasing your blooms and greenery, these basket-style toilet paper holders can serve various other purposes in the kitchen. If mounted on a cabinet near the kitchen sink, for instance, they can be handy holders for dish wands, scrubbers, or soap. You can also slip in scented jar candles for a pretty, fragrant glow-up to enjoy while you wash dishes.
Mounted on cabinets near the stove, these holders become a great place for utensils like spatulas, tongs, and serving spoons, making them easily grabbable as you cook. Oil and vinegar dispensers can similarly find a home in these wall-mounted holders.
These containers are additionally perfect for holding an item that's close to the intended use: paper towels. Having a similar circumference as bathroom tissue, a roll of paper towels easily slides into the pretty holder, conveniently placed for easy grabbing without cluttering up your culinary work space like a countertop paper towel holder will.
A cylindrical drinking straw holder, like from Biginiwa, is also a perfect fit in this bathroom accessory, making an ideal off-the-counter addition to any home smoothie station. If you have a coffee station in your culinary space, stackable mugs find a handy home in this holder, as well.