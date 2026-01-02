Morning drink rituals are surprisingly limited. Sure, you've got the classics like tea and coffee, and even fruity matcha lattes that will knock your socks off — but beyond that, there isn't much variety. That's where sahlab comes in. You may not have heard of this drink before, but it's been enjoyed as a warm, comforting drink since Roman times.

Sahlab is made from the flour derived from the dried tubers of wild orchids. Thanks to the flour containing starch, when paired with warm milk it transforms into a rich, velvety drink. Its flavor profile is described as mild and slightly earthy, with vanilla-eqsue notes.

The drink has touched a wide range of cultures, some long vanished and others still living today. In the Roman world, ground orchid tubers were used to make a beverage believed to act as a male aphrodisiac – which was called satyrion or priapisus. Centuries later, in the Ottoman Empire, the drink — known there as salep — held a distinct cultural role, and was sometimes consumed to promote weight gain for women in preparation for marriage. In Europe, before Britain's enthusiasm for high tea took the island by hold, salep was known as saloop. Made by thickening hot water or milk with powdered orchid tubers, in true British-style one of its uses was as a hangover cure. Its popularity only dwindled when tea and coffee became cheaper and more widely available as a result of global trade. By the nineteenth century, saloop had largely disappeared from everyday European life, but salep remains a very popular drink in the Middle East.