The Easiest Way To Get An Affordable Chef-Level Pan, According To Anthony Bourdain

While you can always get cheaper cookware from Costco and even Aldi pots give major retailers a run for their money, Anthony Bourdain had an unorthodox, easy method for getting chef-level equipment. In his book, "Kitchen Confidential," he suggested looking around for restaurants that have recently closed.

Restaurants close all the time, with only about 51% surviving past their first five years, and when they fail, offloading inventory is the best way to recoup their losses. Bourdain believed that there's no reason to buy heavy-duty cookware, like saucepans, stockpots, and saute pans, brand new because they're so durable. While you may not be interested in the 12-burner stoves or lowboy units found at most restaurant auctions, many also include plenty of this-and-that equipment from food torches to dishware to every last thing you'd need to cook. Plus, in the modern day, many of these auctions are held online, so you don't even need to leave your home to find the perfect tool.

While auctions let you buy better quality toys at a lower price than just about anywhere else, you'll still want to take good care of them. Auctions are unpredictable, so it's impossible to know when you'll next see a three-quart, stainless steel saucepan available, much less one from the specific brand you're looking for. Fortunately, taking care of durable cookware is more about not doing the wrong thing rather than knowing any fancy cleaning or care techniques.