3-Ingredient Moist Blueberry Bread Starts With This Canned Milk
With the complex nature of feeding sourdough starters and timing proofing, baking bread understandably feels intimidating. Yet not all recipes necessitate technical knowledge; you can whip up a soft and flavorful blueberry quick bread using only three ingredients. In addition to the cornerstone berries (fresh or frozen), you'll just need a bag of self-rising flour — which produces a delectable soft and airy dough – and a can of coconut milk.
The vegan liquid, which is underappreciated in baking applications, produces a delectably textured bread that comes lightly flavored with coconut's sweet and nutty notes. You can employ either bottled, canned, or boxed coconut milk, with the varying fat content impacting the resulting texture. Although for this recipe, it's best to go with a lighter coconut milk, as its fat composition better replicates whole milk, rather than heavy cream, which may impact how the gluten develops.
Once the ingredients are acquired, the assembly comes together stress-free. Simply mix the flour and coconut milk with a spatula until nearly homogeneous. Fold in the berries, then pour into a loaf pan, reaching for a narrower vessel to get a beautiful rise. In under an hour, you'll have a picture-perfect pastry that's not even a touch dry.
Craft easy riffs on the coconut milk blueberry bread template
The three-ingredient blueberry bread enables easy modifications. For starters, the foundational ingredients can be easily swapped with what's available in the pantry. The coconut milk does imbue a unique flavor palate, but a trusty carton of whole milk still results in a tender bake. Furthermore, you can easily whisk up self-rising flour at home using baking powder, salt, and all-purpose flour — although note the resulting texture is a touch less delicate.
In addition (or in lieu) of blueberries, there's a world of flavorful options. Blackberries are the easiest fruit substitute — although you can also try out dried cranberries or raisins. The ooey-gooey pleasures of chocolate chips are always welcome, and a dash of nuts — say walnuts, pecans, or pistachios – also enhances the textural appeal. And if you're really keen to craft a coconut-forward composition, incorporate coconut flakes for a delicious effect. Enhance the bread's sweetness with a glaze or keep the fruit flavors on center stage. Coconut-milk berry bread effortlessly adapts to your tastes.