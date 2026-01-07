With the complex nature of feeding sourdough starters and timing proofing, baking bread understandably feels intimidating. Yet not all recipes necessitate technical knowledge; you can whip up a soft and flavorful blueberry quick bread using only three ingredients. In addition to the cornerstone berries (fresh or frozen), you'll just need a bag of self-rising flour — which produces a delectable soft and airy dough – and a can of coconut milk.

The vegan liquid, which is underappreciated in baking applications, produces a delectably textured bread that comes lightly flavored with coconut's sweet and nutty notes. You can employ either bottled, canned, or boxed coconut milk, with the varying fat content impacting the resulting texture. Although for this recipe, it's best to go with a lighter coconut milk, as its fat composition better replicates whole milk, rather than heavy cream, which may impact how the gluten develops.

Once the ingredients are acquired, the assembly comes together stress-free. Simply mix the flour and coconut milk with a spatula until nearly homogeneous. Fold in the berries, then pour into a loaf pan, reaching for a narrower vessel to get a beautiful rise. In under an hour, you'll have a picture-perfect pastry that's not even a touch dry.