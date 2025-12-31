How Leftover Potato Peels Can Be Used In Your Garden

Among the many food scraps you shouldn't throw out, potato skins are one of the most versatile. Though they make for deliciously crispy appetizers, Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, told Food Republic that they're also an incredible fertilizer — when used correctly.

"They break down into [nutrient-rich] material containing potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, all of which support strong root development[,] and they are all great for overall soil health," explained Caballero. Roughly 3.5 ounces of potato skins contain about 400 milligrams of potassium, one of the most important nutrients for many garden plants. Potassium is particularly important for cycling water and nutrients throughout a plant and even helps encourage healthy photosynthesis. Edible, flowering plants, particularly fruiting and root vegetable varieties, need regular doses to maintain overall health, as many of them store their potassium within the part you're trying to harvest.

"In my experience, the best way to repurpose them is by composting," Caballero continued. Composting over other fertilizer methods is especially useful for potato peels as it keeps them from sprouting in your garden, robbing it of the same nutrients you're trying to infuse it with. Additionally, he told us that if you were to simply scatter or lightly bury them in the ground, you run the risk of attracting vermin and insects that may eventually harm your other crops. But just like using eggshells to fertilize your garden or banana peels for plant growth, you have a few options on how to use them.