What Is A Trap Crop And How Can It Protect Your Squash Garden?

According to our gardening expert, Steve Corcoran, knowing which pests are attracted to squash helps you know which trap crops will work best, and the three big baddies when it comes to these vegetables are aphids, squash bugs, and squash vine borers. To give aphids and squash bugs something tasty to eat besides your zucchini, Corcoran recommends vibrant nasturtium flowers, which attract aphids especially, like moths to a flame. Okra and nettles can also be planted to entice aphids, insects that look like little ticks, and come in a variety of colors (but mostly black and green).

To combat squash bugs (which leave tell-tale small brownish-red eggs on the underside of plant leaves) and squash vine borers (enlarged maggoty-looking pests the size of caterpillars) blue hubbard squash has been found to be the very best trap crop for winter squash. Blue hubbard is a winter squash itself, and while it's tasty in its own right (so if any survive the bug onslaught, you have yourself a nice alternative to your other squashes), it's also proven incredibly effective at drawing squash bugs and squash vine borers away from your pumpkins and other gourds.

It's also worth mentioning the importance of timing when planting trap crops. You'll want to start them earlier than your desired squash, which you can do inside using old takeout containers, so that when the bugs start to appear, the trap crops are already well-developed and ready to attract them.