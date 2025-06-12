Keep Pests Out Of Your Garden With The Help Of This Morning Staple

There's nothing worse than putting in the time and effort to build your perfect garden, all for some unwanted vermin to come along and ruin everything. While you may have tricks up your sleeves for growing strong and healthy plants, and even more tools on how to harvest your produce properly, controlling unruly pests can be a hassle. Luckily, there's one powerful and all-natural repellent that you likely already have at home (especially if you like a fresh-smelling fridge): coffee grounds.

It's important to note that we're referring to already used coffee grounds here, not fresh ones (and not freshly brewed coffee, either). In the world of coffee, the different forms directly correlate to their pH level (and other properties). Used coffee grounds are acidic, but not as acidic as fresh or brewed coffee. They're the perfect in-between, and what you'll need when using coffee in your garden.

When it comes to garden pests, the smell of coffee itself is enough to keep many pests and insects away (of course, we can't relate since we're obsessed with the glorious smell of coffee). Simply sprinkle it around your garden to keep them at bay. Also, keep in mind that it's believed that the caffeine is what does the trick, so make sure you aren't using decaf grounds.