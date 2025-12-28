Use These Pantry Staples To Upgrade Hamburger Helper

Boxed Hamburger Helper is a cheap and convenient way to get dinner done. But with a few thoughtful upgrades, this humble combo of ground beef, pasta, and a seasoned sauce mix can be transformed into a top-tier eat — just take a look at how "The Bear" turned the simple dish into something gourmet. To learn what simple pantry staples can elevate this classic dish, Food Republic spoke with Shawna Clark, recipe developer at Healthy Foodie Girl.

"I like to add ingredients that build flavor quickly without extra effort," Clark told us. For color and texture, her recommendation is to incorporate frozen vegetables like peas or corn, but there are also plenty more underrated frozen veggies that'll suit any taste. When adding frozen vegetables to Hamburger Helper, timing is key. For small, fast-cooking veggies like peas or corn, add them during the last five minutes of simmering, so they don't go mushy. On the other hand, heartier veggies, like broccoli or green beans, will need more time to become tender.

Clark notes that to add extra depth to your Hamburger Helper ingredients, such as "tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, or a spoonful of salsa[,] deepen the savory flavor." While ingredients like Worcestershire sauce are often used to elevate dishes such as grilled cheese by adding savory umami, the appeal of Hamburger Helper is its comforting simplicity. Overloading it with bold or spicy additions can overwhelm its flavor profile, which is why the same caution applies to add-ins like salsa. Always start with small quantities and taste before adding more.