Use These Pantry Staples To Upgrade Hamburger Helper
Boxed Hamburger Helper is a cheap and convenient way to get dinner done. But with a few thoughtful upgrades, this humble combo of ground beef, pasta, and a seasoned sauce mix can be transformed into a top-tier eat — just take a look at how "The Bear" turned the simple dish into something gourmet. To learn what simple pantry staples can elevate this classic dish, Food Republic spoke with Shawna Clark, recipe developer at Healthy Foodie Girl.
"I like to add ingredients that build flavor quickly without extra effort," Clark told us. For color and texture, her recommendation is to incorporate frozen vegetables like peas or corn, but there are also plenty more underrated frozen veggies that'll suit any taste. When adding frozen vegetables to Hamburger Helper, timing is key. For small, fast-cooking veggies like peas or corn, add them during the last five minutes of simmering, so they don't go mushy. On the other hand, heartier veggies, like broccoli or green beans, will need more time to become tender.
Clark notes that to add extra depth to your Hamburger Helper ingredients, such as "tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, or a spoonful of salsa[,] deepen the savory flavor." While ingredients like Worcestershire sauce are often used to elevate dishes such as grilled cheese by adding savory umami, the appeal of Hamburger Helper is its comforting simplicity. Overloading it with bold or spicy additions can overwhelm its flavor profile, which is why the same caution applies to add-ins like salsa. Always start with small quantities and taste before adding more.
More tips to elevate your boxed Hamburger Helper
As for other pantry staples that can elevate your Hamburger Helper, Shawna Clark explained that you don't need to look any further than your spice cabinet. "Garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika instantly elevate boxed meals," she told us. Even basic additions like salt, red pepper flakes, or Italian seasonings can noticeably improve the overall flavor, making your boxed Hamburger Helper feel more customized to your own tastes.
To round things off, Clark recommended finishing with freshly cracked black pepper and a handful of cheese: "Sharp cheddar is a favorite," she told us. Other cheeses with an equally robust flavor profile include Gouda or Swiss cheese. If you're looking to finish things off with an ultra-melty cheese that blankets your Hamburger Helper with creamy goodness, Monterey Jack or mozzarella (or pepper jack to spice things up) will get the job done. For a thoughtful finishing touch, garnish with a sprinkle of chopped parsley.
You can also stretch a box of Hamburger Helper into a full meal with minimal effort. According to Clark, the key is to do this while keeping everything in one pot. "Letting the pasta cook directly in the sauce allows it to absorb more flavor and creates a richer, more cohesive dish," she explained. As the pasta cooks, she noted that you can simply introduce new ingredients like extra lean protein or vegetables. Make sure to account for the individual cooking time of any add-ins, as you definitely don't want to end up with over- or under-cooked chicken.