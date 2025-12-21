How Egypt's National Dish, Koshary, Arrived In The Country

Egyptian cuisine fuses Mediterranean, North African, and Middle Eastern influences, creating a mouth-watering roster of foods. Some dishes, like the Egyptian rendition of kofta (grilled Middle Eastern-style minced meat rolls), show their roots clearly. Meanwhile, the origin of koshary, the country's national dish, tells a more convoluted culinary story.

Koshary (also spelled koshari or kushari) is the country's favorite affordable meal, with particular popularity in Cairo. The satiating vegetarian dish forms a hearty base using varying types of lentils, rice, chickpeas, and pasta (usually vermicelli and macaroni), which are all covered in an aromatic tomato sauce, and then topped with crispy onions. Enjoyed at bustling street food eateries, diners finish their servings with garlic-infused vinegar and hot sauce, forming a fast, comforting, and flavorful meal. Despite only becoming widespread in the late 20th century, the dish's beloved status even led to its 2025 inclusion on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Yet precisely how koshary emerged in Egyptian cuisine is unclear. It's most commonly cited that the food arrived by way of India, carried to the region during British imperialism. The claim is substantiated by the resemblance of the name koshary to khichri, a Hindi word for a rice and lentil dish, popular with the country's Jewish population — a drier rendition of classic Indian fare, khichdi. Others cite a prominent Italian influence by way of the pasta and tomato sauce. And koshary also resembles mujaddara, a Levantine comfort food of rice, lentils, and crispy onions. In Egypt's multi-layered cuisine, ascribing a story to food isn't always straightforward, but such complex histories only make the resulting flavors more delicious.