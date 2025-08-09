We Know Why Buc-Ees Brisket Is So Tender And Juicy
Not all gas station food is created equal. While some spots are filled with questionable options, others are destinations in their own right — and if you've ever sunk your teeth into a juicy brisket sandwich at Buc-ee's, you know it's well worth taking that highway exit. But the question remains — how does it achieve that perfect tenderness in its meat?
While there are many mistakes that can ruin a brisket, the key to irresistible meat is cooking it low and slow. Buc-ee's does exactly that at its Texas smokehouse, where the meat cooks for 12 to 14 hours. To keep the meat moist during the long cook, Buc-ee's leaves plenty of fat on the cut. Once the smoked hunks are sent to each store and warmed, employees trim off the excess fat before chopping or slicing the meat right before customers' eyes. While both of these methods are fairly standard in ensuring smoked meat turns out beautifully tender, it likely helps that Buc-ee's brisket-handlers are trained and overseen by the company's director of barbecue operations, Randy Pauly — a multiple-award-winning pitmaster based in Houston.
You can enjoy Buc-ee's brisket throughout the day
If stopping for tender, juicy brisket at Buc-ee's is on your travel itinerary, you'll be glad to know you can stay flexible with timing. Indulging in the smoky goodness is possible nearly all day, with the possible exception of the wee hours after midnight. Stop by early — between 4 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. — and you'll find brisket tacos available, with or without scrambled eggs. Then, starting at 11:30 a.m., the chain begins serving brisket sandwiches, either sliced or chopped, piled onto hamburger buns. In the mood for something fork-worthy or planning to take a larger portion home? You can buy brisket by the pound, too (just make sure to read up on how to reheat brisket so it stays nice and juicy if you end up with leftovers).
Buc-ee's also offers plenty of other popular options to round out your road trip meal. If you're looking to double down on meat, the massive gas station is known for its wide range of jerky flavors. For a crunchy contrast to the moist brisket, try the iconic corn puff-based Beaver Nuggets. The original version is caramel-flavored, but the white cheddar variety makes for a solid savory side. And if you're craving something sweet, reach for a cone of warm glazed nuts or a cup of Buc-ee's banana pudding.