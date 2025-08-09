We Know Why Buc-Ees Brisket Is So Tender And Juicy

Not all gas station food is created equal. While some spots are filled with questionable options, others are destinations in their own right — and if you've ever sunk your teeth into a juicy brisket sandwich at Buc-ee's, you know it's well worth taking that highway exit. But the question remains — how does it achieve that perfect tenderness in its meat?

While there are many mistakes that can ruin a brisket, the key to irresistible meat is cooking it low and slow. Buc-ee's does exactly that at its Texas smokehouse, where the meat cooks for 12 to 14 hours. To keep the meat moist during the long cook, Buc-ee's leaves plenty of fat on the cut. Once the smoked hunks are sent to each store and warmed, employees trim off the excess fat before chopping or slicing the meat right before customers' eyes. While both of these methods are fairly standard in ensuring smoked meat turns out beautifully tender, it likely helps that Buc-ee's brisket-handlers are trained and overseen by the company's director of barbecue operations, Randy Pauly — a multiple-award-winning pitmaster based in Houston.